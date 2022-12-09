McCaslin to pay over $3,000 for requested recount as 2022 Spokane County general election officially comes to a close
Fri., Dec. 9, 2022
Spokane County Republican auditor candidate Bob McCaslin will pay over $3,000 for a partial vote recount he requested that had its results certified by the canvassing board Thursday, putting an official end to the county’s 2022 general election.
McCaslin, who narrowly lost the auditor’s race to incumbent Vicky Dalton, requested a recount last week. The retiring state legislator wanted a hand recount of five voting precincts located in southern Spokane’s Eagle Ridge area.
From the outset, it seemed unlikely the recount would help McCaslin.
Fewer than 2,400 ballots came from the five precincts, and the Republican trailed Dalton by more than 1,100 votes.
Recounts rarely change more than a few votes. This recount, which county staff conducted Wednesday, didn’t change any.
McCaslin will pay the county $3,017 to cover the cost of the recount.
