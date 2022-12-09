On the air
Fri., Dec. 9, 2022
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
9:30 a.m.: Long Island at Connecticut FS1
10 a.m.: Oklahoma vs. Arkansas ESPN2
10 a.m.: Georgetown at Syracuse ABC
11 a.m.: Louisiana State at Wake Forest ESPNU
11:30 a.m.: Albany at Providence FS1
Noon: Alabama at Houston ABC
Noon: Denver at UCLA Pac-12
Noon: Xavier at Cincinnati ESPN2
12:15 p.m.: Georgia Tech at North Carolina ESPN
1:30 p.m.: UNLV vs. Washington State FS1
2 p.m.: Auburn at Memphis ESPN2
2 p.m.: Butler at California Pac-12
2 p.m.: Villanova at Boston College Fox 28
2:15 p.m.: Kansas at Missouri ESPN
3:30 p.m.: UTEP at DePaul FS1
4 p.m.: Nevada at Oregon Pac-12
4:30 p.m.: Arizona vs. Indiana Fox 28
7 p.m.: Creighton vs. Brigham Young FS1
7 p.m.: Texas Christian at Southern Methodist ESPN2
9:30 p.m.: Utah State vs. Loyola Marymount FS1
Basketball, college women
6 p.m.: Cal State Fullerton at UCLA Pac-12
8 p.m.: Pacific at California Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
5:30 p.m.: Boston at Golden State ABC
7 p.m.: Minnesota at Portland Root
Combat sports
7 p.m.: Boxing: Lopez vs. Martin ESPN
7 p.m.: UFC 282: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev ESPN2
Football, college
9 a.m.: Holy Cross at South Dakota State ESPN
Noon: Navy at Army CBS
Golf, PGA Tour
10:30 a.m.: QBE Shark Shootout Golf
11:30 a.m.: QBE Shark Shootout NBC
Hockey, NHL
11 a.m.: Detroit at Dallas NHL
Soccer, World Cup
7 a.m.: Portugal vs. Morocco Fox 28
11 a.m.: France vs. England Fox 28
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
1 p.m.: UNLV vs. Washington State 920-AM
1:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at South Dakota State 700-AM
5:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Pacific Lutheran 1230-AM
Basketball, college women
3:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Pacific Lutheran 1230-AM
Football, college
11 a.m.: Navy at Army 92.5-FM
All events subject to change
