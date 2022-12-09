The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Fog 30° Fog
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

On the air

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

9:30 a.m.: Long Island at Connecticut FS1

10 a.m.: Oklahoma vs. Arkansas ESPN2

10 a.m.: Georgetown at Syracuse ABC

11 a.m.: Louisiana State at Wake Forest ESPNU

11:30 a.m.: Albany at Providence FS1

Noon: Alabama at Houston ABC

Noon: Denver at UCLA Pac-12

Noon: Xavier at Cincinnati ESPN2

12:15 p.m.: Georgia Tech at North Carolina ESPN

1:30 p.m.: UNLV vs. Washington State FS1

2 p.m.: Auburn at Memphis ESPN2

2 p.m.: Butler at California Pac-12

2 p.m.: Villanova at Boston College Fox 28

2:15 p.m.: Kansas at Missouri ESPN

3:30 p.m.: UTEP at DePaul FS1

4 p.m.: Nevada at Oregon Pac-12

4:30 p.m.: Arizona vs. Indiana Fox 28

7 p.m.: Creighton vs. Brigham Young FS1

7 p.m.: Texas Christian at Southern Methodist ESPN2

9:30 p.m.: Utah State vs. Loyola Marymount FS1

Basketball, college women

6 p.m.: Cal State Fullerton at UCLA Pac-12

8 p.m.: Pacific at California Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

5:30 p.m.: Boston at Golden State ABC

7 p.m.: Minnesota at Portland Root

Combat sports

7 p.m.: Boxing: Lopez vs. Martin ESPN

7 p.m.: UFC 282: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev ESPN2

Football, college

9 a.m.: Holy Cross at South Dakota State ESPN

Noon: Navy at Army CBS

Golf, PGA Tour

10:30 a.m.: QBE Shark Shootout Golf

11:30 a.m.: QBE Shark Shootout NBC

Hockey, NHL

11 a.m.: Detroit at Dallas NHL

Soccer, World Cup

7 a.m.: Portugal vs. Morocco Fox 28

11 a.m.: France vs. England Fox 28

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

1 p.m.: UNLV vs. Washington State 920-AM

1:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at South Dakota State 700-AM

5:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Pacific Lutheran 1230-AM

Basketball, college women

3:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Pacific Lutheran 1230-AM

Football, college

11 a.m.: Navy at Army 92.5-FM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Sports