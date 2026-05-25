Bats come alive in winning week; bullpen stabilizes behind trio of solid relievers | Spokane Indians notebook

The Spokane Indians’ record of 19-26 isn’t what they want after 45 games. But things may be looking up.

The Indians closed their most recent six-game home stand with a 7-6 win on Sunday, giving the team its second series win in their last three. Now, the team is 10-8 over those 18 games, so they probably aren’t going to be catching first-place Eugene (34-11) any time soon.

But for a team that has been trading last place with Vancouver and Hillsboro the last couple of weeks, it’s a sign of optimism – as is their 12-9 record at home.

“Anytime you get a chance to win a series on a Sunday, that’s what you want to do,” manager Tom Sutaris said after Sunday’s win. “It’s important to win the Sunday games. I think that comes down to … that want-to. You dig down a little bit deeper on that Sunday, and it’s real important for these guys.”

The Indians are just down the road a bit in Pasco this week to take on the Tri-City Dust Devils, who are tied for second in the league but just one game above .500 at 23-22. Game time Tuesday through Saturday is 6:30 p.m.; Sunday is at 1:30.

Who’s hot

The Indians’ bats came around in the six-game series against Vancouver, scoring 40 runs in five games – excluding Friday’s 15-0 pasting. Robert Calaz led the hit parade with nine this week in 25 at-bats. Tommy Hopfe hit a pair of homers, as did newcomer Jack O’Dowd, who went deep twice in his debut on Thursday.

“I’m really excited with where we’re headed overall. I think some guys are really starting to swing the bat,” manager Tom Sutaris said after Sunday’s 7-6 win.

O’Dowd hit .467/.529/.933 in his three games with seven RBIs. Roynier Hernandez only played in three games, but he went 6-for-9 with a homer and four RBIs. The team hit nine homers overall, and seven players hit over .300 for the week.

On the mound

A few relievers stood out last week. Nathan Blasick, Austin Emener and Fisher Jameson all made two outings and pitched well, highlighted by Jameson’s 31/3 shutout innings. The 23-year-old righty allowed just one hit and two walks with four strikeouts over his two appearances.

Four pitchers – Starter Bryson Hammer and relievers Hunter Omlid, Justin Loer and Tyler Hampu, posted ERAs over 10 last week.

Leaders

Tevin Tucker stole one base last week and maintains the league lead in the category with 19. Jacob Humphrey is alone in second with 16.

Humphrey and Roynier Hernandez are tied for third among qualifiers in batting average at .321. Hernandez has moved up to fifth in the league in OBP at .414. Humphrey and Tevin Tucker are tied for ninth at .391. Humphrey is tied for first in the league in hits with 50.

The Indians do not have a batter in the top 10 in runs, RBIs or walks. Six Spokane hitters rank in the top 20 in batting strikeouts. The Indians lead the league as a team in batting strikeouts with 509 in 45 games (11.3 per game), 43 times more than second-place Vancouver.

Jackson Cox leads the NWL in pitching strikeouts with 58 in 441/3 innings. Everett Catlett is third with 51 in 361/3 innings, Bryson Hammer is seventh with 43 in 312/3 and Jordy Vargas is 10th with 41 in 362/3 innings.

Vargas is third among qualifiers in the league in ERA at 3.44, Catlett is fourth at 3.72 and Cox is eighth at 4.67.

Prospects watch

Robert Calaz (No. 5): Hit .360/.360/.560 (9 for 24) with no walks, three strikeouts, two doubles, a home run and three RBIs in six games.

Brody Brecht (No. 8): Did not make an appearance last week. The 23-year-old righty was placed on the seven-day injured list on Saturday with a shoulder ailment. For the season, Brecht is 0-2 with a 5.23 ERA and 31 strikeouts over 202/3 innings.

Max Belyeu (No. 12): Hit .200/.333/.200 (4-for-20) with three walks, seven strikeouts and two RBIs in six games.

Ethan Hedges (No. 17): Hit .167/.167/.222 (3-for20) with one double, three RBIs, no walks and five strikeouts in four games.

Jackson Cox (No. 19): Made two starts and allowed six earned runs on 10 hits and a walk with 13 strikeouts over nine innings. Did not get a decision in either start.

Yujanyer Herrera (No. 20): Made one start and allowed three earned runs on five hits and two walks. He hit a batter, gave up two home runs and struck out two.