Robert Calaz knocks in two in eighth, Spokane Indians outlast Eugene 4-1 | NWL baseball

EUGENE, Ore. – The Spokane Indians and Eugene Emeralds had no trouble scoring runs in the first two games of their series this week.

But Thursday’s starting pitchers for both teams had something to say about that.

Robert Calaz hit a two-run single in a three-run eighth inning and the Spokane Indians topped the Eugene Emeralds 4-1 in the third of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at PK Park.

Indians (13-5) starter Bryson Hammer limited the Ems to one run on four hits and two walks with six strikeouts over six innings. He threw 90 pitches, 57 for strikes.

Eugene’s Jacob Bresnahan recorded a career-high 11 strikeouts and threw a career-high 93 pitches over six innings. The 21-year-old prospect from Renton allowed one run on two hits and three walks.

The Ems (8-10) got on the board in the second on an RBI single by Jakob Christian, and the Indians equalized on Kelvin Hidalgo’s ninth homer of the season, a solo shot in the sixth.

It stayed that way until the eighth. Tevin Tucker led off with a single and stole second – his 25th of the season – when Jacob Hinderleider was called out on strikes for the second out.

Tucker stole third and when catcher Oneil Perez’s throw went into left field, he beat the throw home to put the Indians up 2-1.

The Indians loaded the bases on a pair of walks and a single by Ethan Hedges, then Calaz’s soft liner to right dropped to plate two more to make it 4-1.

Hunter Mann (3-3) picked up the win for Spokane. He pitched the last three innings, allowing no runs on three hits and no walks with three strikeouts.

The series continues at 6:35 p.m. Friday .