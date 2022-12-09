Seahawks’ Kenneth Walker III, DeeJay Dallas game-time decisions vs. Panthers

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

RENTON, Wash. – Seattle Seahawks running backs Kenneth Walker III and DeeJay Dallas are listed as questionable for Sunday’s game at Lumen Field against the Carolina Panthers.

Whether they will play is a question that may not be answered until 90 minutes or so before kickoff, as coach Pete Carroll said both are game-time decisions. Neither has practiced this week because of ankle injuries suffered in Sunday’s 27-23 win over the Rams.

“We will wait right up to game time to find out how they do,” Carroll said.

If neither can go, Seattle would face the Panthers with the two healthy running backs on its 53-man roster – Travis Homer and Tony Jones Jr. – as well as a practice-squad elevation.

And the good news is that Homer, who missed the Rams game because of a knee injury and illness, practiced fully the past two days and is healthy.

The team also has seen a game out of Jones, who took over last week when Walker and Dallas were out and had his first carries as a Seahawk, with 14 yards on seven carries.

Carroll said veteran Wayne Gallman Jr., signed to the practice squad this week, showed enough in practice that he could help. Gallman has 14 NFL starts and rushed for 135 yards against the Seahawks in Seattle two years ago while with the New York Giants.

“He did well in practice,” Carroll said of Gallman. “Again, the guy has been around for five or six years. It’s not hard for them to figure out the stuff that we would ask them to do so he can contribute. We worked him on special teams, too, and we tried to get him some areas where he could help. So we’ll see. Pretty quick (turnaround), but it’s possible.”

Seattle also has Darwin Thompson and Godwin Igwebuike on its practice squad. But if experience matters, the nod might go to Gallman.

If Walker and Dallas are out, the Seahawks would almost certainly elevate someone off the practice squad to have at least three running backs available. The practice-squad elevation would have to come Saturday, which could be a tipoff on the status of Walker and Dallas.

If Walker can’t go, Seattle would start its third running back of the season.

Rashaad Penny started the first five games before suffering a season-ending ankle injury in New Orleans against the Saints on Oct. 9.

Walker, a rookie out of Michigan State and the 41st overall pick of the 2022 NFL draft, took over and has started the past six games.

Walker’s 649 yards are the second most of any rookie in the NFL this year behind the 861 of Houston’s Dameon Pierce.

Walker didn’t play after suffering his injury in the second quarter. Dallas returned to finish the game, which might indicate he is the closer of the two to being able to play.

Seattle may also have to factor into its decision that the Seahawks host the 49ers in an NFC West showdown Thursday night. Seattle might want to give one or both more time and assure they are ready for the 49ers.

Smith expected to play

It was eyebrow-raising Thursday when quarterback Geno Smith (right shoulder) and receiver DK Metcalf (hip) showed up on the injury report as limited in practice.

Smith was a full participant Friday, did not have a game-status designation, and Carroll said he is fine.

“Just a little bit of his shoulder, something that he felt on the practice field (Thursday), kind of in his traps (trapezius),” Carroll said. “We just rested him, and he came out and ripped it today, so he’s fine. He just needed a break, too. He has been throwing every day forever and hasn’t missed a rep. For him to get 20 to 30 throws off, it was just a little bit of an edge for him that we hope will make the difference.”

Metcalf did not practice Friday and was listed as questionable, but Carroll said he will play Sunday.

“He just had a little hip thing that he felt during the week, so we just thought that we would take advantage of the chance to shut him down and get some fresh legs going for him,” Carroll said. “We held him back today, but he’s ready to go.”

Seattle also listed tight end Will Dissly (calf) and safety Ryan Neal (knee) as questionable. Neal was a full participant in practice, and Dissly was limited. Carroll said both are fine.

Seattle put safety Josh Jones – Neal’s backup – on injured reserve this week because of a hamstring injury and used Teez Tabor some against the Rams. Carroll said Johnathan Abram, claimed off waivers last week from the Packers, would be able to play this week but indicated Tabor would get the first call as the third safety.

But he said the team fully expects Neal to be able to handle his usual duties as the starter alongside Quandre Diggs.

Adams visits practice

Since suffering a season-ending quadriceps injury in the season opener, safety Jamal Adams has conducted his rehab back home (he’s a native of Lewisville, Texas).

But Adams returned to Seattle this week to check in with team doctors and attended practice Friday. Carroll came over to hug and greet him as practice began, and Adams could be seen showing Carroll his left leg.

“He is back here to check in with the trainers and make sure everything is on track, which we know it is,” Carroll said. “It is good to see him back and about and having that spirit around the building.”

Carroll said it will take “the whole offseason” for Adams to recover.

Notes

• Former Seahawk Kam Chancellor also visited practice Thursday. Chancellor didn’t speak to the team but did meet with Carroll and other coaches.

• Carroll confirmed that linebacker Jon Rhattigan will be activated off the Physically Unable to Perform list to the 53-man roster for Sunday’s game. Rhattigan played in 14 games last year, making 10 tackles on special teams before suffering an ACL injury. Seattle has an open spot on the roster after placing Josh Jones on IR.