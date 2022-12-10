Spokane County

Christian T. DeYoung and Damyka M. Smith, both of Kingston, Idaho.

Corey G. Ellerbusch and Megan A. Schafer, both of Puyallup, Wash.

Andrew C. Hersman and Brianna L. Tottenhoff, both of Spokane.

Jacob R. Pruitt and Natalie M. Giles, both of Chattaroy.

Benjamen J. Smith and Ashley M. Catucci, both of Spokane.

Clement Doctor and Lenny Nashion, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Moland Management Company v. Jason Nowaski, restitution of premises.

CSC Riverton Realty LLC v. Sydney Baker, restitution of premises.

Windermere Equity Brokers LLC v. Larissa Miller, restitution of premises.

Southern Oregon Credit Services Inc. v. Crystal L. Ahlstrom, money claimed owed.

Tatyanna Presnell v. City of Spokane, complaint for damages.

Kayleen Stragier v. Andy Perez, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. Kevin McKenner, money claimed owed.

Timothy Hanna v. Providence Health and Services, complaint.

US Bank National Association v. Valentin A. Bovdyr, money claimed owed.

Discover Bank v. Jon Wych, money claimed owed.

Tien Le v. Farmers Insurance Company of Washington, complaint.

Snug Harbor Management LLC v. Bill Miller Investment Corp., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Garibay, Elvira and Zegers, Christian

Ussery, Anthony J. and Soule, Maxine G.

Byiringiro, Benie M. and Caheza, Pacifique

Kendall, Kathryn J. and Fitzsimmons, Roy T.

Heglin, Landon C. and Schulte, Madison M.

Obannan, Heather and Peter A.

Best, Angel A. and Nicholas R.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Amanda R. Jaggar, 36; 19 days in jail with credit given for 19 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property.

Linfield Heran, 19; 33 days in jail with credit given for 33 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and aiming or discharging firearms.

McKennon B. Andrews, 23; 31 days in jail with credit given for 31 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and second-degree rendering criminal assistance.

Jeremy D. Kincaid, 43; 14 days in jail with credit given for 14 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespassing.

Judge Tony Hazel

Donald Huffstutler, 20; 19 months in a prison-based alternative program, 19 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree vehicle prowling and theft of a motor vehicle.

Joseph D. West, 35; $1,895.15 in restitution, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Cori A. Hudson, 46; $1,245.50 fine, 90 days in jail converted to 60 days of electronic home monitoring, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Neil Lewis-Green, 44; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to negligent driving.

Adam P. Mitchell, 21; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Lucas M. Haynes, 43; nine days in jail, disorderly conduct and first-degree criminal trespassing.

Twyla L. Lubben, 29; seven days in jail, 12 months of probation, third-degree theft.

Judge Donna Wilson

Jacob M. Kirl, 25; nine days in jail, protection order violation.

Kaelin M. Castor, 37; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.