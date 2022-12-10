Washington records
Sat., Dec. 10, 2022
Spokane County
Christian T. DeYoung and Damyka M. Smith, both of Kingston, Idaho.
Corey G. Ellerbusch and Megan A. Schafer, both of Puyallup, Wash.
Andrew C. Hersman and Brianna L. Tottenhoff, both of Spokane.
Jacob R. Pruitt and Natalie M. Giles, both of Chattaroy.
Benjamen J. Smith and Ashley M. Catucci, both of Spokane.
Clement Doctor and Lenny Nashion, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Moland Management Company v. Jason Nowaski, restitution of premises.
CSC Riverton Realty LLC v. Sydney Baker, restitution of premises.
Windermere Equity Brokers LLC v. Larissa Miller, restitution of premises.
Southern Oregon Credit Services Inc. v. Crystal L. Ahlstrom, money claimed owed.
Tatyanna Presnell v. City of Spokane, complaint for damages.
Kayleen Stragier v. Andy Perez, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.
Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. Kevin McKenner, money claimed owed.
Timothy Hanna v. Providence Health and Services, complaint.
US Bank National Association v. Valentin A. Bovdyr, money claimed owed.
Discover Bank v. Jon Wych, money claimed owed.
Tien Le v. Farmers Insurance Company of Washington, complaint.
Snug Harbor Management LLC v. Bill Miller Investment Corp., complaint.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Garibay, Elvira and Zegers, Christian
Ussery, Anthony J. and Soule, Maxine G.
Byiringiro, Benie M. and Caheza, Pacifique
Kendall, Kathryn J. and Fitzsimmons, Roy T.
Heglin, Landon C. and Schulte, Madison M.
Obannan, Heather and Peter A.
Best, Angel A. and Nicholas R.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Maryann C. Moreno
Amanda R. Jaggar, 36; 19 days in jail with credit given for 19 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property.
Linfield Heran, 19; 33 days in jail with credit given for 33 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and aiming or discharging firearms.
McKennon B. Andrews, 23; 31 days in jail with credit given for 31 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and second-degree rendering criminal assistance.
Jeremy D. Kincaid, 43; 14 days in jail with credit given for 14 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespassing.
Judge Tony Hazel
Donald Huffstutler, 20; 19 months in a prison-based alternative program, 19 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree vehicle prowling and theft of a motor vehicle.
Joseph D. West, 35; $1,895.15 in restitution, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender
Cori A. Hudson, 46; $1,245.50 fine, 90 days in jail converted to 60 days of electronic home monitoring, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.
Neil Lewis-Green, 44; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to negligent driving.
Adam P. Mitchell, 21; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Lucas M. Haynes, 43; nine days in jail, disorderly conduct and first-degree criminal trespassing.
Twyla L. Lubben, 29; seven days in jail, 12 months of probation, third-degree theft.
Judge Donna Wilson
Jacob M. Kirl, 25; nine days in jail, protection order violation.
Kaelin M. Castor, 37; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.
