Crosby’s grandson performs Sunday night
Sun., Dec. 11, 2022
From staff reports
Phil Crosby, Bing Crosby’s grandson, will take the stage for the first time in Spokane this evening.
Crosby is a guest at this year’s Bing Crosby Holiday Film Festival at the Bing Crosby Theater in downtown Spokane.
Sunday’s schedule starts with a showing of “The Bells of St. Mary’s” at noon. Phil Crosby performs at 5:45 p.m.
Bing Crosby’s nephew, Howard Crosby, is scheduled to appear with the Irish trio Everdream at 7 p.m. Tickets for the full day cost $20. Children 17 and under get in free.
