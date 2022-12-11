Crosby’s grandson performs Sunday night

From staff reports

Phil Crosby, Bing Crosby’s grandson, will take the stage for the first time in Spokane this evening.

Crosby is a guest at this year’s Bing Crosby Holiday Film Festival at the Bing Crosby Theater in downtown Spokane.

Sunday’s schedule starts with a showing of “The Bells of St. Mary’s” at noon. Phil Crosby performs at 5:45 p.m.

Bing Crosby’s nephew, Howard Crosby, is scheduled to appear with the Irish trio Everdream at 7 p.m. Tickets for the full day cost $20. Children 17 and under get in free.