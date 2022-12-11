The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
A&E >  Music

Crosby’s grandson performs Sunday night

From staff reports
From staff reports

Phil Crosby, Bing Crosby’s grandson, will take the stage for the first time in Spokane this evening.

Crosby is a guest at this year’s Bing Crosby Holiday Film Festival at the Bing Crosby Theater in downtown Spokane.

Sunday’s schedule starts with a showing of “The Bells of St. Mary’s” at noon. Phil Crosby performs at 5:45 p.m.

Bing Crosby’s nephew, Howard Crosby, is scheduled to appear with the Irish trio Everdream at 7 p.m. Tickets for the full day cost $20. Children 17 and under get in free.

