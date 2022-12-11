Proceeds from upcoming ski film festival will go toward making backcountry recreation safer

Film lineup

The Backcountry Film Festival will be held Thursday at the Garland Theater (924 West Garland Ave.).

Tickets cost $19 and can be purchased at eventbrite.com by searching for Backcountry Film Festival Spokane.

The lineup

"Soñadora"

Vanessa Chavarriaga is quite literally a trailblazer and with vulnerable storytelling, she is making space for those after her in the outdoor industry. In doing so she is often in predominantly white spaces and thus has had to find ways to stay connected to herself and her culture.

“Tools of Ascension”

Conrad Anker knows the value of suffering through the climb — letting difficult experiences build. Learn more about his ascension with new climber Malik Martin.

“Mapping Snow”

Mapping Snow explores how scientists are trying to better understand snow around the world, to save lives and mitigate the impacts of climate change on our most precious resource.

“Ski Local”

Ski Local explores the past and present culture of skiing on the Palouse.

“First Time Adventure”

Winter Wildlands Alliance Ambassador Vasu Sojitra takes fellow athlete Kira Brazinski backcountry skiing for the first time.

“Hut Vibes”

A group of friends head into the Eastern Sierras to share in the well-known and historic backcountry hut experience.

“The Bottom Line”

This short film produced by the Northwest Avalanche Center dives into a typical day for NWAC forecasters out in the field along with their routine once back in the office to get the forecast out to the public.

“Ski Together”

Zach McCarthy moved back to Maine from Boston and found purpose in sharing his love of ski touring with others.

“The Avalanche Hunter”

In this adventure vignette, we get a look behind the scenes into the often invisible world of avalanche control and avalanche professionals.

“Tension”

An immersive deep pow experience.

“Stepping Out: An Alaskan Expedition”

Three women set out to ski in the Alaska range for their first time. Serving as their own guides they were excited to arrive on the glacier and were quickly humbled by the complex structure of the terrain.

“Next Stop Sneg”

After receiving a suspicious message on his computer screen, Sven Rauber goes on a hallucinating ski trip into a pillow filled forest in the middle of nowhere.

Spokane Mountaineers

Interested in joining the Spokane Mountaineers for skiing or otherwise? Visit spokanemountaineers.org or email Kelly Lynch at bcski@spokanemountaineers.org