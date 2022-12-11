Reserve Washington State cornerback Justin Anderson enters NCAA transfer portal

PULLMAN – Justin Anderson, a deep-reserve cornerback at Washington State, has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Anderson appeared in three games over the past two seasons. He recorded two tackles, broke up one pass and forced a fumble against Arizona in 2021. Anderson joined the team in 2020, but did not play in his first year at WSU.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder from Palo Alto, California, joined the Cougars out of Menlo-Atherton High as a three-star prospect and the No. 94 cornerback in the country, according to 247Sports.com.

Anderson is the 12th WSU player to enter the transfer portal since the regular season ended.