Reserve Washington State cornerback Justin Anderson enters NCAA transfer portal
Dec. 11, 2022 Updated Sun., Dec. 11, 2022 at 11:55 a.m.
PULLMAN – Justin Anderson, a deep-reserve cornerback at Washington State, has entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Anderson appeared in three games over the past two seasons. He recorded two tackles, broke up one pass and forced a fumble against Arizona in 2021. Anderson joined the team in 2020, but did not play in his first year at WSU.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder from Palo Alto, California, joined the Cougars out of Menlo-Atherton High as a three-star prospect and the No. 94 cornerback in the country, according to 247Sports.com.
Anderson is the 12th WSU player to enter the transfer portal since the regular season ended.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Cougs newsletter
Get the latest Cougs headlines delivered to your inbox as they happen.