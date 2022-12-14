Prep roundup: Jarom Liljenquist paces Mt. Spokane wrestling over Lewis and Clark; U-Hi, Mead pick up second league wins

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Wrestling

Mt. Spokane 66, Lewis and Clark 18: Jarom Liljenquist (195), Daren Airey (220) and Hunter Osso (170) were among eight with pins and the visiting Wildcats (2-0) beat the Tigers (0-2). LC’s Logan Jacobson (152) and Quinnton Flores (285) won by pin.

Central Valley 56, North Central 21: Walter Palmer (160), Bayden Beard (170) and Danner Smith (182) all earned pins and the visiting Bears (1-1) beat the Wolfpack (1-0).

Ferris 48, Gonzaga Prep 33: Noah Porter (182) and Kael Layton (195) earned pins and the Saxons (1-1) topped the visiting Bullpups (0-2). Noah Holman (170) won by pin for G-Prep.

University 54, Ridgeline 21: Libby Roberts (106), Czar Quintanilla (113) and Samuel Thomas (160) earned pins and the Titans (2-0) topped the visiting Falcons (1-1). Gavin Shoemaker (152) and Preston Wentling (220) won by pin for Ridgeline.

Mead 64, Cheney 9: Josh Neiwert (138) won by major decision, Austin Justice (160) and Mason Knigge (170) earned pins and the Panthers (2-0) topped the visiting Blackhawks (0-2). Ashton Shepard (132) and Trenton Moore (182) won for Cheney.

West Valley 34, East Valley 27: Cohen Clark (132) and Logan Utecht (138) collected pins and the Eagles (1-0) edged the visiting Knights (0-1). Alonzo Vargas (285) and Orlando Morales (220) won by pin for EV.

Shadle Park 46, Rogers 27: Mateo Escobar (160), Brayden Burgener (170) and Lucas Horner (106) won and the Highlanders (1-0) beat the visiting Pirates (0-2). Kane Ballman (126) and Revelle Mors (195) won by pin for Rogers.

Gymnastics

GSL No. 1 (Shadle Park host): Jacquie Bonnett (Mt. Spokane) scored 34.75 to win the all-around while Central Valley took the team win with 151.625 points.

Bonnett won floor and vault and placed second on beam.

Kylie Morais and Mikah Baggot took second and third in all-around for CV.

Girls basketball

Deer Park 61, Newport 14: Brooklyn Coe scored 18 points and the Stags (4-0, 1-0) beat the Grizzlies (0-4, 0-1) in a Northeast 1A game. Darian Herring chipped in 16 points for Deer Park, which was ranked No. 5 in the state in the initial AP media poll announced Wednesday.

Republic 54, Northport 31: Ember Berndt and Sarah McGaffey scored 10 points apiece and the visiting Tigers (2-2, 1-1) beat the Mustangs (1-4, 0-3) in a Northeast 1B North game. Belle Stark led Northport with 13 points.

Boys basketball

Deer Park 43, Newport 31: Seth Hickman scored 15 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and the Stags (3-0, 1-0) beat the visiting Grizzlies (1-2, 0-1) in a Northeast 1A game. Ronan Sherman led Newport with 11 points.

Republic 50, Northport 46: Bubba Hutton scored 20 points and the visiting Tigers (2-4, 1-3) beat the Mustangs (1-1, 1-1) in a Northeast 1B North game. Joey Beardslee led Northport with 16 points.

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 77, Chesterton Academy 39: Kallen Maioho scored 25 points, Eli Katch added 20 and the Wildcats (1-0, 1-0) beat visiting Chesterton (0-1, 0-1) in a Northeast 1B game.