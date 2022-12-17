Commentary: Seahawks again show they’re not ready for prime time in loss to 49ers

San Francisco linebacker Dre Greenlaw, right, hits Seattle running back Travis Homer as he is tackled by cornerback Charvarius Ward, causing a fumble during the second quarter Thursday at Lumen Field in Seattle. The 49ers won 21-13. (Jennifer Buchanan)

By Matt Calkins Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Let’s start with a few acknowledgments.

1. Geno Smith’s comeback has been one of the most heartwarming sports tales in recent memory. To serve seven consecutive years as a backup, then put up Pro Bowl-worthy stats when the general public thought of him as a mere placeholder between Russell Wilson and the next first-round rookie is astounding.

2. Coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider had one of the craftiest offseasons the NFL has seen in years. To get two first-round picks for dealing away Wilson, then draft players such as Tariq Woolen, Coby Bryant, Charles Cross, Abe Lucas and Kenneth Walker III was a master class in executive execution.

3. This Seahawks season has been more entertaining than most could have imagined. Even if the recent drop-off has been maddening for the 12s, to have been atop the NFC West more than halfway through the season was a surprise that “pleasant” understates.

OK, now that that’s been said – now that the many positives has been put in writing – let’s get to the truth: The Seahawks haven’t offered the slightest proof they can hang with the NFL’s top tier. So even if they somehow get to the playoffs, they’re not going to do anything there.

I would love to be incorrect about this. I’ll stop short of promising to streak through Pioneer Square or wear a “I’m a Seahawks-hating fool” sign in their locker room if they win a postseason game – but I recognize this team’s success is good for Seattle and good for our readership. Unfortunately for the city and said readership, the Seahawks have shown nothing to strike fear in the hearts of a championship-caliber foe.

Thursday’s game vs. the 49ers (10-4) was the third time this season they faced an opponent that was atop its division. They are 0-3 in those games.

The first was a 27-7 September loss to San Francisco in which Seattle’s offense never scored. The second was a 21-16 November loss to Tampa Bay (6-7) in which the Bucs – the worst running team in the league – racked up 161 rushing yards. And the third was Thursday’s 21-13 loss to the Niners, when none of the Seahawks’ issues improved, and the score did little to indicate the disparity between the teams’ potency.

It was interesting hearing Carroll talk about the improvements he saw from the Seahawks in that defeat.

“We did a lot of things better than we’ve been doing,” Carroll said. “It just didn’t come out to be a good win.”

But what had they really improved on? The Seahawks entered the game next to last in the NFL in rushing defense, having given up 160.5 yards per game and 4.9 yards per carry. On Thursday, they allowed 170 rushing yards on 5.0 yards per carry – a total punctuated by Jordan Mason’s 55-yard scamper to the 2-yard line to seal the game with a minute remaining.

The Seahawks also came in having failed to rush for more than 90 yards in a game since Nov. 6. On Thursday, they rushed for 70 – and 18 came on a Smith scramble.

You can pin the rushing shortage on injuries if you want – Rashaad Penny being out for the season and fellow running backs Walker and DeeJay Dallas being banged up has hurt. But the offensive line is struggling, too.

“We gotta get back to fundamentals, honestly, just punching people in the mouth,” Seahawks guard Phil Haynes said.

Why aren’t you punching people in the mouth?

“I don’t even know, man. I really don’t,” he said. “We’ll figure it out.”

Can’t blame Haynes for feeling exasperated. It’s emblematic of the entire team right now. From Cross to Walker to receiver DK Metcalf to the usually loquacious safety Ryan Neal, many Seahawks simply didn’t want to talk after Thursday’s loss. Why would they?

They were 6-3 a month and a half ago and on top of their division. Now they’re 7-7 and without control of their playoff destiny.

Smith described the mood of the team succinctly after the game.

“I think everyone is a little bit shocked,” said Smith, whose team’s three previous losses came to opponents all below .500. “We didn’t expect to come out after the bye and lose these games.”

Thursday’s defeat could have been much worse if A) a pick-six thrown by Smith wasn’t called back due to a dubious roughing-the-passer penalty; and B) the 49ers had tried to score on first-and-goal from the 2 instead of kneeling with the victory in hand.

And though the Seahawks do have wins over the 7-5-1 Giants and the 7-6 Chargers, those wins feel like they’re from a different era.

Now, with receiver Tyler Lockett potentially out for the season because of a finger injury – and the Seahawks facing the 10-3 Chiefs and the 7-6 Jets in their next two games – the postseason looks more and more unlikely.

But perhaps that’s OK. The Seahawks can win – just not against teams that win often.