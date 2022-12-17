Prince Albert scores twice to pull away from Spokane 5-3

From staff reports

PRINCE ALBERT, Saskatchewan – Spokane had the momentum in its favor early in the third period, but the Chiefs couldn’t sustain it.

Prince Albert recovered twice after letting the lead slip away, and the Raiders held off Spokane for a 5-3 win in a Western Hockey League game on Saturday night.

Spokane’s Kooper Gizowski tied the game at 3-all with his fifth goal of the season at the 4:43 mark of the third period.

Carson Latimer scored for Prince Albert at 8:37, however, to restore a one-goal lead. Sloan Stanick, whose first-period goal tied the game at 1, scored his second goal at 15:17 to put the game out of reach.

Michael Cicek got the Chiefs on the board less than 3 minutes into the game with his first goal of the year, scoring off an assist by Saige Weinstein for a 1-0 lead.

Stanich and Landon Kosior scored each scored in the period to give the Raiders a 2-1 lead through the first 20 minutes.

Spokane’s Blake Swetlikoff knotted the score at 2 at 8:17 in the second period, but Prince Albert’s Ryder Ritchie answered with a goal less than 2 minutes later.

Cooper Michaluk made 31 saves for Spokane. Max Hildebrad had 30 saves for the Raiders.