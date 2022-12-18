The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the air

Monday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: Portland at Oklahoma City Root

6 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Phoenix NBA

Football, college

11:30 a.m.: Myrtle Beach Bowl: Marshall vs. Connecticut ESPN

Football, NFL

5:15 p.m.: L.A. Rams at Green Bay ESPN

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

6:30 p.m.: Idaho at Cal State Northridge 92.5-FM

Basketball, college women

6 p.m.: San Diego at Gonzaga 94.1-FM

Football, NFL

4:30 p.m.: L.A. Rams at Green Bay 92.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

6 p.m.: EWU Basketball Coaches Show 700-AM

All events subject to change

