Backup Washington State receiver Anderson Grover enters NCAA transfer portal

PULLMAN – Anderson Grover, a reserve Washington State receiver who occasionally rotated into the Cougs’ lineup this season, announced Monday through Twitter that he has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Grover appeared in nine games this year, recording 51 yards and a touchdown on five receptions.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder from Downey, California, held down a third-team role with the Cougars’ offense this season. He cross-trained at outside receiver and at the slotback position. Grover saw his reps increase after senior slot receiver Renard Bell sustained an injury midway through the season, which kept him out for four consecutive games.

Grover capitalized on his opportunity and logged his first-career TD during WSU’s blowout win over Stanford on Nov. 5, snagging a quick pass near the sideline and stretching out to hit the pylon for a 7-yard score in the first quarter.

Three freshmen receivers were ahead of Grover on the depth chart this season – Leyton Smithson, Tsion Nunnally and Orion Peters.

After graduating from Downey High in the Los Angeles area, Grover attended Modesto Junior College in Northern California for one year before walking on at WSU ahead of the 2021 season. He redshirted last year, appearing in one game. He didn’t record any stats.

Grover is the fifth receiver WSU has lost this month. Bell and fellow slotback Robert Ferrel are graduating. Starting outside receivers De’Zhaun Stribling and Donovan Ollie transferred out of the program.