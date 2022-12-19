Pelaton promises spam crackdown

The home-fitness streamer Peloton Interactive has promised to crack down on spam accounts featuring explicit images in their user display fields.

“Today, Peloton is taking active action against accounts being intentionally created with inappropriate content, including explicit imagery in their profile picture,” the company wrote in an emailed statement to members.

The statement said that such images directly violate the company’s terms of service, and that it’s working to block the accounts.

Members are encouraged to report usernames that violate the terms of service to the company.

The company’s terms of service stipulates that users “may not use someone else’s name, or any name, location, other public profile information or image that violates any third party rights, is against the law, or that is offensive, obscene or otherwise objectionable.”

A representative for Peloton did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Revlon debt plan nixes stockholdersRevlon will likely pursue a debt restructuring that hands ownership of the company to lenders and wipes out stockholders, according to an agreement between the bankrupt cosmetics giant and two key creditor groups.

The cosmetic giant entered a restructuring support agreement with a critical lender group and its official committee of unsecured creditors on Monday, filings show.

The deal calls for doling out ownership stakes in Revlon to secured lenders, while mostly wiping out the company’s lowest-ranking creditors and leaving existing stockholders with nothing.

The agreement assumes Revlon will seek bankruptcy court approval of the plan to hand ownership to lenders in the coming months, but allows the company to sell itself instead if a deep-pocketed buyer is found.

Under the deal, Revlon must submit the plan to its bankruptcy judge this week and exit Chapter 11 protection in April.

