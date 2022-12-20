From hungry to helper: Rogers H.S. student volunteers to help at Christmas Bureau

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

Rogers High School senior Sam Radford took some time out of his schedule last week to help out at the Christmas Bureau, ferrying toys and books to recipients’ cars.

It was Radford’s second year as a volunteer because he said he knows what it’s like to struggle to make ends meet, especially around Christmas.

“I know what it’s like to be in the position where you can’t afford a bowl of cereal,” he said. “I know what it’s like not to have a washing machine. I know what it’s like not to have a refrigerator.”

Radford is the youngest of six siblings. One is away at college and the others still live at home, along with three nephews. His mother works two jobs to pay the bills and also sells plasma for extra cash, Radford said.

“It’s what Hillyard is, though,” he said. “I’m not trying to complain.”

He said his older siblings were abused by his father for years, but he escaped the abuse because his father left when he was a year old. “It was all bad,” he said of what his siblings went through.

It was someone at school who told him about the Christmas Bureau last year and Radford said he immediately wanted to help.

“When I was younger, my mom would always go to these types of events,” he said. “Money was always tight. I want to give back to those that helped my family.”

He hopes to attend either Stanford University or the University of Washington next year, but if his schedule permits, he plans to be back at the Christmas Bureau to help out where he can.

“I see it as a great opportunity to give back and I’m very grateful,” he said.

DonationsChristmas is getting nearer and time is beginning to run out to raise the $600,000 needed to fund the grocery vouchers, toys and books handed out during the Christmas Bureau. New donations of $7,865 have brought the year-to-date total to $363,321.08.

