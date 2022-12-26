The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
Sports

On the air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

5 p.m.: Seton Hall at Marquette FS1

Basketball, NBA

5:30 p.m.: New York at Dallas NBA

Combat sports

4 p.m.: PFL World Championship ESPN2

Football, college

9 a.m.: Camellia Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo ESPN

12:15 p.m.: First Responder Bowl: Memphis vs. Utah State ESPN

3:45 p.m.: Birmingham Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina ESPN

7:15 p.m.: Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State ESPN

Hockey, World Junior Championship

8 a.m.: Slovakia vs. Finland NHL

10:30 a.m.: Sweden vs. Germany NHL

1 p.m.: Latvia vs. Switzerland NHL

3:30 p.m.: Czech Republic vs. Austria NHL

Soccer, men’s club

9:30 a.m.: Bournemouth at Chelsea USA

Noon: Nottingham Forest at Manchester United USA

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Football, college

7:15 p.m.: Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma St 700-AM

Hockey, WHL

6:30 p.m.: Spokane at Seattle 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

All events subject to change

