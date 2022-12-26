On the air
Mon., Dec. 26, 2022
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
5 p.m.: Seton Hall at Marquette FS1
Basketball, NBA
5:30 p.m.: New York at Dallas NBA
Combat sports
4 p.m.: PFL World Championship ESPN2
Football, college
9 a.m.: Camellia Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo ESPN
12:15 p.m.: First Responder Bowl: Memphis vs. Utah State ESPN
3:45 p.m.: Birmingham Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina ESPN
7:15 p.m.: Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State ESPN
Hockey, World Junior Championship
8 a.m.: Slovakia vs. Finland NHL
10:30 a.m.: Sweden vs. Germany NHL
1 p.m.: Latvia vs. Switzerland NHL
3:30 p.m.: Czech Republic vs. Austria NHL
Soccer, men’s club
9:30 a.m.: Bournemouth at Chelsea USA
Noon: Nottingham Forest at Manchester United USA
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Football, college
7:15 p.m.: Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma St 700-AM
Hockey, WHL
6:30 p.m.: Spokane at Seattle 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.