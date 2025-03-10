Portland runs away with 72-57 win over Washington State women in WCC Tournament semifinals

Portland guard Maisie Burnham, a Liberty High grad, drives the ball against WSU guard Astera Tuhina during a WCC tournament semifinal Monday at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

LAS VEGAS – Washington State coach Kamie Ethridge knew the margin of error was thin for her Cougars women’s basketball team.

Ethridge said her team couldn’t allow 83 and 84 points to second-seeded Portland and have a chance to win in a West Coast Conference semifinal Monday afternoon at Orleans Arena.

The Cougars’ defense gave them a chance, but it was the offense that betrayed Washington State, especially in the second half.

Trailing by as many as 12 points late in the first half, Portland got on track in the third quarter, topping the No. 4 Cougars 72-57.

Portland (29-3) now meets Oregon State (18-15) in the championship game Tuesday.

Washington State (20-13) made just 3 of 19 shots from the field in the third quarter , including a stretch of 13 missed shots.

“Disappointed in our performance in the second half – disappointed probably in myself more than anything,” Ethridge said. “That execution was on me more than anyone.”

The Cougars played well in the first half and had the Pilots reeling at times. WSU’s lone senior Tara Wallack made two free throws to extend the Cougars’ lead to 39-27 with 42 seconds remaining before halftime.

A 3-pointer from McKelle Meek pulled Portland within 39-30 going into halftime.

“ (The Pilots) took a lot of chances (defensively) in the first half and we made them pay for that,” Ethridge said.

Portland Pilots forward Trista Hull (16) yells after scoring against Washington State Cougars center Alex Covill (33) during the second half of the WCC Tournament Semifinals on Monday, Mar. 10, 2025, at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. The Portland Pilots won the game 72-53. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

The second half overshadowed the difficult work the Cougars did in the first two quarters.

Portland’s response was immediate and emphatic. Jenna Villa scored 8 minutes, 43 seconds into the third quarter, giving WSU a 41-34 lead. WSU then went scoreless for seven minutes.

An 18-0 run – er, sprint – put Portland ahead 52-41 before Wallack scored with 1:43 remaining.

Two free throws pushed Portland’s lead to 56-43, but Eleonora Villa, realizing time was expiring, made a desperate 3-pointer at the buzzer to keep the Cougars within reach at 53-43.

Considering the shooting woes which continued in the fourth quarter, WSU still was in the game. The Cougars twice cut the margin to eight points, the last time coming when freshman post Dayana Mendes got free down low to make it 61-53 with 5:47 to go.

WSU just couldn’t find enough offense. The Cougars made just 4 of 15 from the field in the fourth, 7 of 34 (21%) in the second half overall.

Portland adjusted its defense in the second half, choosing to keep players in front of them instead of trying to stir up chaos like it normally does.

“Their pressure still bothered us,” Ethridge said. “We came across halfcourt slower and we just didn’t have the discipline to get ourselves into good spacing … the kind of things that we wanted to run and actions that we wanted to have. It doesn’t help to not make very many shots. But it’s a credit to them and how they expose some of the things we’re not great at.”

Portland’s savvy players – the Pilots start four graduates and one senior – took center court in the second half.

“They’re a poised team, an experienced team, playing a little bit of youth,” Ethridge said.

Wallack, Mendes and Eleonora Villa with 11 points each. Mendes had a double-double with 13 rebounds. Wallack added five rebounds and four assists.

“They probably went into the locker room at halftime and it’s like we don’t wanna go home,” Wallack said. “Most of the team are seniors. So they had that mentality going in the second half and it hurt us. They definitely brought up the intensity.”

Portland coach Michael Meek acknowledged the battle that WSU presented for two quarters.

“We knew we were in for a major challenge,” Meek said.

Former Liberty High standout and Eastern Washington transfer Maisie Burnham stepped up for Portland in the second half. The graduate senior guard made just 1 of 6 shots from the field in the first half, but she finished with a game-high 19 points and six rebounds.