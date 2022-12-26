Original ‘That ‘70s Show’ cast returns in ‘That ‘90s Show’ trailer

Joseph Wilkinson New York Daily News

Original stars from “That ‘70s Show” appeared in a trailer for upcoming spinoff “That ‘90s Show” on Netflix, but Danny Masterson, who has been accused of rape by four women, was nowhere to be seen.

Topher Grace as Eric, Laura Prepon as Donna, Ashton Kutcher as Kelso and Mila Kunis as Jackie all showed up in the trailer released Thursday for “That ‘90s Show.” Even Wilmer Valderrama popped up as Fez, now a hairdresser.

But Masterson, who played Eric’s best friend Hyde on the original show, was not seen and is not listed in the credits for the series on IMDb. Last month, Masterson stood trial on three rape charges, ending in a deadlock. A fourth woman known as Jane Doe #4 testified at the trial, though Masterson has not been charged in relation to the fourth woman’s claims. After the jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict, a mistrial was declared.

The new “That ‘90s Show” focuses on Eric and Donna’s daughter, Leia Forman, and Kelso and Jackie’s son, Jay Kelso. Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp will reprise their roles as Red and Kitty, respectively, and play host to the shenanigans in fictional Point Place, Wisconsin.

In the show, Leia Forman, played by Callie Haverda, “is visiting her grandparents for the summer, where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red.”

“That ‘90s Show” will debut on Netflix Jan. 19, and the opening season will run for 10 episodes. Bonnie and Terry Turner, who co-created the original show, were also the brains behind the remake.

Some ‘Saturday Night Live’ stars rejected ‘small roles.’ Will Ferrell sought them out

Will Ferrell has long been a Hollywood lead man, but the “Spirited” actor still recalls fondly the minor parts that helped him build his career.

In an interview with “Hot Ones” host Sean Evans, the “Elf” star revisited his time on “Saturday Night Live,” where he was a cast member from 1995 to 2002. While munching on spicy chicken wings with Evans, Ferrell said it was the unassuming characters that helped spotlight his comedy chops.

“I made a point to tell the writers, ‘I don’t care, cast me in a super small part,’ because some cast members took offense to that,” he told Evans. “I just made a point to say, ‘I’ll deliver a pizza in the scene’ and, you know, if you need someone just because it’s supportive. But it’s also just an opportunity to potentially get a laugh.”

During his tenure on “Saturday Night Live,” Ferrell thrived in main and supporting roles, easily becoming a scene-stealer. Among the actor’s memorable roles were Gene “More Cowbell” Frenkle and office worker Dale (yes, that Dale with those patriotic trunks).

Earlier in the interview with Evans, Ferrell said he “just loved” being part of the “Saturday Night Live” ensemble. The actor also spoke to the “Hot Ones” host about his film “Spirited,” in which he stars alongside Ryan Reynolds.

In the film, Ferrell and Reynolds perform the musical number “Good Afternoon” – which includes a tap dance routine. Ferrell spoke to the Los Angeles Times in November about learning to tap dance for that scene.

“Other steps you can learn at quarter-speed or half-speed, and then go full-speed. But tap, you have to go full-speed from the beginning to get that sound, there’s no baby steps,” he said. “We ended up enjoying it, but we really pushed ourselves in ways we never thought we could.”