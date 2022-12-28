Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Matthew C. Brambila and Katherine F. Sonneland, both of Westminster, California.

Jeffrey A. Townsend and Amanda M. Casey, both of Spokane.

William S. Elliot and Alyssa A Mitchell, both of Spokane Valley.

James R. Hawthorne and Kathryn A. Bender, both of Spokane.

Robert N. Wolfe, of Medical Lake, and Roberta A. Robles, of Airway Heights.

Taylor L. Puryear and Alexa N. Lee, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Homeriver Washington LLC v. Lubesha Jones, restitution of premises.

Terry McClure v. Caitlin Baker, restitution of premises.

Diane Skocilich v. Torrie Shepardson, restitution of premises.

Estate of David Shafer v. City of Spokane, wrongful death.

Greg Figg and Figg Farms LLC v. Steven Vicars, All American Contracting and Western Surety Company, complaint and claim for contractor’s bond.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Huitt, Robert B. and Brooks-Huitt, Coreen

Whaley, George R. and Castro, Melissa L.

Roll, Ahnika L. and Omans, Steven R.

Perkins, Jessica E. and Berka, Richard J.

McDermott, Patrick E. and Angela E.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Jesse J. White, 24; 16 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Kenneth A. Sykes-Jones, 29; 71 days in jail with credit given for 71 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission, reckless driving and third-degree possession of stolen property.

Nathan A. Campbell, 25; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Joseph A. Roberts, 59; 65 days in jail with credit given for 65 days served, after pleading guilty to harassment.

Judge Tony Hazel

Gunner L. James, 26; 87 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree burglary, violation of order and third-degree domestic assault.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Jahiem J. Brewer, 21; 23.75 in a prison-based alternative program, 23.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Shawn Marquette, 36; $3,000 in restitution, 73 days in jail, 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Judge Marla L. Polin

Shad M. Slater, 24; five days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Judge Michael P. Price

Tajay R. Watson, 22; seven months in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Orlando Jaramillo, 31; 62 days in jail with credit given for 62 days served, after pleading guilty to false statement.

David Combs, 27; seven days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree assault and residential burglary.

Theodore J. Marty, 23; 43 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Gary M. Gonwick, 45; 18 days in jail, malicious mischief.

Brandon G. Ryan, 33; 32 days in jail, three counts of fourth-degree assault.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Samson Langtir, 38; 27 days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing, driving while intoxicated and hit and run of an unattended vehicle.

Judge Donna Wilson

Steven D. Lassiter, 37; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, violation of no contact order.

Kip M. Nordgaarden, 42; 43 days in jail with credit given for 43 days served, fourth-degree assault.

Kyle A. J. Carter, 35; two days in jail, 24 months of probation, second-degree animal cruelty.

Stephen J. Stolley, 35; two days in jail, protection order violation.

Brandon N. Birdsill, 32; 38 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Charles N. Lightfoot, Jr., 50; two days in jail, protection order violation.

Logan J. Freer, 25; 36 days in jail with credit given for 36 days served, fourth-degree assault.

Ethan C. Pelissier, 33; 182 days in jail with credit given for 182 days served, no-contact order violation and fourth-degree assault.