The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Cloudy 37° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Pacific NW

Washington state greenhouse gas emissions highest since 2007 in latest inventory

Dec. 28, 2022 Updated Thu., Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:28 p.m.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, second from right, stands with car dealership representatives who drove electric vehicles to a news conference in Olympia in December. Inslee on Thursday said a U.S. Supreme Court decision inhibiting the EPA's ability to combat greenhouse gas emissions demanded a more concerted response to climate change by the federal government and state Legislatures.  (Ted S. Warren)
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, second from right, stands with car dealership representatives who drove electric vehicles to a news conference in Olympia in December. Inslee on Thursday said a U.S. Supreme Court decision inhibiting the EPA's ability to combat greenhouse gas emissions demanded a more concerted response to climate change by the federal government and state Legislatures.  (Ted S. Warren)
By Isabella Breda Seattle Times

Washington state’s greenhouse gas emissions in 2019 reached their highest levels since 2007, but early data suggests the pandemic may have helped lower those levels in 2020, according to the latest analysis from state officials.

Washington emissions in 2019 penciled out to 102.1 million metric tons — about a 7% increase from 2018 and more than 9% higher than emission targets set by the state Legislature for 2020.

The significant increase largely stems from a higher reliance on fossil fuels — mainly coal and natural gas — for electricity because of poor hydropower performance, according to the state Department of Ecology.

The electricity sector’s emissions rose from 16.5 million metric tons in 2018 to 21.9 million metric tons in 2019.

Washington state greenhouse gas emissions have been slowly climbing since 2012. Greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel combustion and other sources are causing long-term global warming that scientists say will trigger more intense droughts, storms, flooding and impact water resources.

State officials say 2019 is an “inflection point” in the state’s emissions. Early data shows 2020 emissions in the energy sector fell 35%. That’s about 16% under the 1990 levels for the sector.

The new data comes just days before two policies aimed at reducing emissions in the state take effect. Both the cap-and-invest program and the Clean Fuel Standard begin Jan. 1.

Under the cap-and-invest program, each share of greenhouse gas emissions bought and sold in Washington’s carbon market will soon cost between $22 and $81, the state announced this month.

And the clean fuel standard will require fuel suppliers to reduce the carbon intensity of their products 20% by 2034. It’s expected to cut statewide emissions by 4.3 million metric tons a year.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Pacific NW