Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jumon Kios and Grace Y. Henry, both of Spokane Valley.

Henry T. Todd and Esther M. Zerbst, both of Spokane.

Brian J. Gunning and Emily L. Beckley, both of Davenport, Wash.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

US Bank National Association v. Jenny A. Weidner, money claimed owed.

Mover For You LLC v. Mark and Trevor Sacchetti, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Sabo, Steven W. and Kandee D.

Anderson, Stacee E. and Neven, Darin E.

Rail, Patricia R. and Walter L.

Mwangi, Simon and Kamuasi, Esther

Reed, Raven M. and Joshua D.

Preston, Nichole C. and Bradley

Clark, Stacey L. and Joshua J.

Allen, Shelly and Blaine

Cordle, Charles D. and Kathryn L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Marla L. Polin

Scott L. J. Barnes, 36; 13 days in jail with credit given for 13 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Judge Tony Hazel

Gunner L. James, 26; 86 days in jail with credit given for 86 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault and violation of order.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Jason M. Holt, 34; 30 days in jail, resisting arrest.

John P. Luna, 37; 16 days in jail, second-degree driving with a suspended license.

Andrew M. R. Miers, 29; 30 days in jail, malicious mischief and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Scott M. A. Rankin, 31; six days in jail converted to six days of community service, hit and run of unattended property.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Robert J. Rich, 47; 36 days in jail, two counts of fourth-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Olivia M. Bean, 21; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Angela M. Bonanno, 34; 107 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Damian Estrada-Rojero, 29; $500 fine, 90 days in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Brittany A. C. Sitton, 35; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Christopher D. Bishop, 31; $1,245.50 fine, eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, 36 months of probation, driving while intoxicated and third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Diana C. Borodin, 24; 12 months of probation, first-degree negligent driving.