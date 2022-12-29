Washington records
Dec. 29, 2022 Updated Thu., Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:31 p.m.
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Jumon Kios and Grace Y. Henry, both of Spokane Valley.
Henry T. Todd and Esther M. Zerbst, both of Spokane.
Brian J. Gunning and Emily L. Beckley, both of Davenport, Wash.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
US Bank National Association v. Jenny A. Weidner, money claimed owed.
Mover For You LLC v. Mark and Trevor Sacchetti, complaint.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Sabo, Steven W. and Kandee D.
Anderson, Stacee E. and Neven, Darin E.
Rail, Patricia R. and Walter L.
Mwangi, Simon and Kamuasi, Esther
Reed, Raven M. and Joshua D.
Preston, Nichole C. and Bradley
Clark, Stacey L. and Joshua J.
Allen, Shelly and Blaine
Cordle, Charles D. and Kathryn L.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Marla L. Polin
Scott L. J. Barnes, 36; 13 days in jail with credit given for 13 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.
Judge Tony Hazel
Gunner L. James, 26; 86 days in jail with credit given for 86 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault and violation of order.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck
Jason M. Holt, 34; 30 days in jail, resisting arrest.
John P. Luna, 37; 16 days in jail, second-degree driving with a suspended license.
Andrew M. R. Miers, 29; 30 days in jail, malicious mischief and second-degree vehicle prowling.
Scott M. A. Rankin, 31; six days in jail converted to six days of community service, hit and run of unattended property.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
Robert J. Rich, 47; 36 days in jail, two counts of fourth-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
Judge Patrick T. Johnson
Olivia M. Bean, 21; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Angela M. Bonanno, 34; 107 days in jail, third-degree theft.
Damian Estrada-Rojero, 29; $500 fine, 90 days in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.
Brittany A. C. Sitton, 35; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.
Christopher D. Bishop, 31; $1,245.50 fine, eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, 36 months of probation, driving while intoxicated and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Diana C. Borodin, 24; 12 months of probation, first-degree negligent driving.
