Washington records
Dec. 30, 2022 Updated Fri., Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:12 p.m.
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Samuel C. Tupper and Jessica M. Stantus, both of Spokane Valley.
Ryan J. Kroum and Stacee A. Seaton, both of Spokane.
Stanislav Zazhyrielov and Diana Dotsenko, both of Airway Heights.
Noah D. Keister and Makayla N. Clarke, both of Medical Lake.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Estate of Diane M. Yeats v. Bernard C. Warner, seeking quiet title.
Beau West Apartments LLC v. Ashlyn Oaks, restitution of premises.
Bruck Enterprises LLC v. Nicholas Page, restitution of premises.
Andy W. Louie v. Brandelyn Labrum, restitution of premises.
Horizon Credit Union v. Cheyenne R. Price, money claimed owed.
Horizon Credit Union v. Roberta De Haas, money claimed owed.
Numerica Credit Union v. John W. Brooks, money claimed owed.
Horizon Credit Union v. Daveena M. Maple, money claimed owed.
JMAC Ready Mix Division v. Northwest Flatworks LLC, money claimed owed.
James S. Shaw v. Palouse Empire Investment Club Inc., seeking quiet title.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Pointer, Jeremy E. and Rachael K.
Banka, Zachary D. and Cassandra L.
Schaum, Brooke M. and Glover, Jonathan A.
Sitton, John L. and Jamie R.
Ackerman, Neil J. and Rhonda S.
Downs, Cheryl and James
Gerard, Valorie A. and Jeffrey A.
Heldt, Andrea and Erik E.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Marla L. Polin
Zane R. Williams, Jr., 51; 12.75 months in a prison-based alternative program, 12.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.
Brandon M. Stiles, 24; two days in jail with credit given for two days served. 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.
John M. Robinson, 35; 19 months in a prison-based alternative program, 19 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of violation of order.
James P. Jones, 48; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.
Robert A. Sides, 29; 81 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.
Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren
Ashley L. Littlejohn, 28; 22 days in jail with credit given for 22 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.
Heather L. Lewis, 41; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft and second-degree vehicle prowling.
Judge Michelle Szambelan
Joshua A. Aune, 42; 24 months in treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck
Matthew C. Higgins, 34; $750 fine, reckless driving.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.