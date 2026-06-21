Upriver fire reaches 75% containment; evacuation level downgraded

The Upriver fire that broke out on Tuesday, burning 14 homes and killing one person, is 75% contained.

The evacuation level has been reduced to a Level 1 “be ready” for neighborhoods north of East Upriver Drive and parts of Camp Sekani Park, a news release from Northwest Fire Information said.

The human-caused fire had minimal activity on Saturday despite high winds and low humidity. The Sunday morning update places the fire at 213 acres.

The fire will continue to decrease in resource needs, the release said, and Spokane County Fire District 9 and the Washington Department of Natural Resources will take over fire management. Crews will focus on mop-up and patrol efforts.

Smoke may still be present from smoldering items, but is unlikely to spread past containment lines and does not pose a direct threat, the release said.

Northwest Fire Information does urge people to call 911 if they see concerning fire behavior or an active flame.