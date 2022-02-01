Man allegedly runs across frozen Spirit Lake to escape deputies, who later arrested him

A 27-year-old man is accused of running onto frozen Spirit Lake to escape from authorities before being arrested on suspicion of burglary, theft and drug charges.

Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Spirit Lake Police Department officers received a call around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday of a suspicious person trying to get into a residence in the area of Nautical Loop and State Highway 41, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Deputies and officers searched the area but said they were unable to locate the man, Devin D. Denny, of Spirit Lake. They then observed a vehicle that was later associated with Denny.

The release said the driver of the vehicle was speeding down Nautical Loop toward Osprey Road. Deputies attempted to stop Denny, who allegedly got out of the vehicle and ran onto Spirit Lake, which is frozen.

Denny continued on the ice to the other side of the lake, the release said. While deputies and officers attempted to set a perimeter, a resident called and advised the man was walking back across the lake.

Denny was taken into custody without incident and arrested on suspicion of felony burglary, petit theft, obstructing and drug paraphernalia.

Denny has been arrested or cited 11 times since 2009 for alcohol and driving offenses, deputies said.