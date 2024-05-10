Authorities identify man who crashed car into Spokane River and died several days later

The man who crashed into the Spokane River on May 2 and died has been identified as Douglas Hanson, 67.

He died on May 5 after being in critical condition. His cause and manner of death are pending, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

First responders received a call in the early morning about a vehicle that crashed into the river in the area of 4400 East Upriver Drive, according to a news release from the Spokane police and fire departments. Witnesses saw the vehicle floating downstream roughly 1,000 feet before coming to rest about 6 feet underwater.

Crews from the Spokane Fire Department water rescue team responded to assist with support from the Spokane Valley Fire Department, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, American Medical Response and Spokane Police Department. Dive teams and drones attempted to rescue Hanson.

Patrol officers spotted a person drifting downstream. The Spokane Fire Department reported the victim was trapped under the water near the temporary construction bridge just downstream from the vehicle.

Firefighters in kayaks reached the victim and aided a rescue boat in extracting him from the water at 6:30 a.m. Hanson was taken to shore for medical treatment and rushed to the hospital.