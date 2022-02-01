From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Billy L. Norton and Lawrence D. Humphrey, both of Spokane.

Ian P. McFarland and Brandy M. Hoven, both of Spokane.

Trent D. Clifford and Bridget A. Hammes, both of Spokane.

Bryan K. Kleven and Erika L. Korth, both of Spokane.

Troy H. Palmer and Meghan A. Ryder, both of Spokane.

Nathan A. Grove and Jennifer M. Kruger, both of Spokane Valley.

Steven W. Niles and Darci L. Lord, both of Spokane.

Erin N. Shiley and Rebecca A. Johnson, both of Spokane.

Keith G. Zerbe, of Post Falls, and Rosalia Castaneda, of Spokane.

William V. Koontz and Anita K. Koontz, both of Spokane.

Oleg F. Dzyubenko, of Vancouver, and Olena Semeniuk, of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Angel Cervantes v. Shannon Garcia, et al., restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Authority v. Joseph Filardo, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Raymond M. Lawrenson, restitution of premises.

Melissa Stanczak v. Providence Health and Services, medical malpractice.

Robert Foote v. Nathan Distelhorst, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Douglas Bowen v. William and Martha Bibby, complaint.

Interior Federal Credit Union v. Benson G. Kamau, money claimed owed.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Golan, Sarah and Joseph E.

Willis, Danny S. and Mickinzie L.

Dobler, Aleisha M. and Jason L.

Blocker, Shayla M. and Morelli, Santino M.

Taylor, Angella and Matthew G.

Brown, Kimberly H. and Kenneth L. II

Swerin Tori R. and Shawn L.

Naddy, Marilee and Ronald D.

Currier, Colette M. and Charles R.

Parsons, Melissa J. and Alan P.

Phillips, Mark E. and Ottolini, Angela R.

Clark, Alison M. and Jaklitsch, Christopher A.

Miltner, Cherrine C. and Grant, David F. T.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony Hazel

Joseph G. Nielson, 42; $573 in restitution, 30 days in jail with credit given for 30 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault – domestic violence.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Zachariah Lindberg, 35; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to theft of a motor vehicle and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Jamie A. Ward also known as Jamie A. Kern, 51; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, six months of probation, after pleading guilty to residential burglary and theft of a firearm.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Tayarii L. Brooks, 35; 20 days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Aaron L. Carper, 42; 11 days in jail, theft.

Kailer J. Carver, 28; 20 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and obstructing an officer.

Gage W. M. G. Christian, 20; $350 fine, one day in jail, minor operating a vehicle after alcohol consumption.

Dakota M. Crumpler, 22; $750 fine, one day in jail, reckless driving.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Paul R. Kassner, 44; 29 days in jail, no contact order violation.

Blade D. Kropp, 27; six days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Brendan R. Pierce, 24; 13 days in jail, obstructing an officer.

Penny Samson, 31; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Nicholas J. Schatz, 43; 30 days in jail, malicious mischief.

Jesse L. Sproul, 31; 60 days in jail, obstructing an officer.