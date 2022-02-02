State patrol continue investigation into Spokane officers who shot, killed man who threatened toddler

Investigators are now looking at video evidence in the fatal police shooting of a man Spokane officers said held a knife to a toddler on Jan. 24.

In a news release Wednesday, the Spokane Independent Investigative Response Team said it is continuing to gather reports about the incident that took place at 2423 E. Desmet Ave.

Officers had responded to the address after neighbors called and said a woman was afraid her child was dead.

When police arrived, they found 23-year-old Peterson Kamo holding a knife to a toddler.

Police said efforts to de-escalate the situation failed, and two officers fatally shot the man.

The officers who shot and killed Kamo were placed on administrative leave, a standard procedure for any officer-involved shooting. They were identified last week as Cpl. Brandon Lynch and officer Corrigan Mohondro.