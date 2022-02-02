Two men taken to hospital after hit-and-run in Grant County

A driver is suspected of striking a vehicle, hospitalizing two occupants as a result, and fleeing the scene in another vehicle Wednesday afternoon on State Route 283 northeast of George, according to the Washington State Patrol.

WSP Trooper John Bryant, a spokesman for the state agency, said the driver has not been identified, nor has the type of vehicle in which he left the scene.

The driver was reportedly traveling in a 2006 Cadillac STS south on State Route 283 when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a northbound 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan, according to a WSP news release.

The release said the Dodge left the roadway, rolled and came to rest on its top. The Cadillac reportedly came to rest off the northbound shoulder. Both vehicles were totaled.

The driver of the Dodge, Joshua V. Hoffman, 43, of Federal Way, Washington, and the passenger, Donald W. Gallagher, 77, of Grand Coulee, Washington, were both taken to Quincy Valley Medical Center with injuries. Both were wearing seat belts, troopers said.

Bryant said witnesses told police the driver of the Cadillac took off on foot and got into another vehicle. He said he was unsure how the driver entered the other vehicle.

The incident is under investigation.