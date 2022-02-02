Washington records
UPDATED: Wed., Feb. 2, 2022
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Trevor J. D. Hoffman and Christina R. Rollins, both of Spokane.
Charles R. Lee and Jacqueline S. Morehouse, both of Spokane Valley.
Jason A. Bjelkengren and Shauna S. Seefeldt, both of Spokane.
Joshua J. Hall and Katherine O. Blackburn, both of Spokane.
Brian E. Sullivan, of Otis Orchards and Ruth H. Reiha, of Spokane Valley.
Louis Dubovi and Lynsey Romero, both of Airway Heights.
Albert R. Williams and Karen A. Schatz, both of Spokane Valley.
In the courts
Superior courts
Marriage dissolutions granted
Parkinson, Reba R. and Nigh, Paul R.
Rohr, Claire L. and Charles E.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Jeremy E. Barkus, 41; 60 days in jail, no-contact order violation.
Arthur O. Dezarn, 51; one day in jail, no-contact order violation.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
Jay C. Rose, 48; 61 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Judge Richard M. Leland
Michael P. George, 38; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.
Luis D. Tamartz, 56; $750 fine, one day in jail, 18 months of probation.
Patrick R. Smith, 27; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, reckless driving.
Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender
Aaron M. Maxey, 45; one day in jail, failure to transfer title within 45 days.
Michael E. Oursland, 52; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.
Owen E. Landon, 20; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, minor in possession.
Kevin L. Hamilton, 30; 10 days in jail, second-degree vehicle prowling and false statement to a public servant.
Matthew G. Masingale Sr., 61; five days in jail, third-degree malicious mischief.
Christopher L. Morris, 34; four days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
Barbee Mill, 33; $1,245.50 fine, three days in jail, 180 days of electric home monitoring, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.