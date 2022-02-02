From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Trevor J. D. Hoffman and Christina R. Rollins, both of Spokane.

Charles R. Lee and Jacqueline S. Morehouse, both of Spokane Valley.

Jason A. Bjelkengren and Shauna S. Seefeldt, both of Spokane.

Joshua J. Hall and Katherine O. Blackburn, both of Spokane.

Brian E. Sullivan, of Otis Orchards and Ruth H. Reiha, of Spokane Valley.

Louis Dubovi and Lynsey Romero, both of Airway Heights.

Albert R. Williams and Karen A. Schatz, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

Marriage dissolutions granted

Parkinson, Reba R. and Nigh, Paul R.

Rohr, Claire L. and Charles E.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Jeremy E. Barkus, 41; 60 days in jail, no-contact order violation.

Arthur O. Dezarn, 51; one day in jail, no-contact order violation.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Jay C. Rose, 48; 61 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Michael P. George, 38; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Luis D. Tamartz, 56; $750 fine, one day in jail, 18 months of probation.

Patrick R. Smith, 27; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, reckless driving.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Aaron M. Maxey, 45; one day in jail, failure to transfer title within 45 days.

Michael E. Oursland, 52; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Owen E. Landon, 20; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, minor in possession.

Kevin L. Hamilton, 30; 10 days in jail, second-degree vehicle prowling and false statement to a public servant.

Matthew G. Masingale Sr., 61; five days in jail, third-degree malicious mischief.

Christopher L. Morris, 34; four days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Barbee Mill, 33; $1,245.50 fine, three days in jail, 180 days of electric home monitoring, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.