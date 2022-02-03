The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Medical examiner identifies 73-year-old pedestrian who died after vehicle hit her in Logan neighborhood, death ruled an accident

UPDATED: Thu., Feb. 3, 2022

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the 73-year-old pedestrian who died last month after she was hit by a car in Spokane’s Logan Neighborhood.

Sharon Watts was hit Jan. 24 on East Mission Avenue near North Columbus Street.

Spokane police responded just after 6 p.m. and found residents performing CPR on Watts, according to the Spokane Police Department’s Facebook page. Officers took over medical care until the Spokane Fire Department and American Medical Response arrived.

The driver of the vehicle cooperated with officers, the Facebook post stated.

Spokane police Cpl. Nick Briggs, a police spokesman, said in a text message Thursday that the driver was not arrested but was issued an infraction for suspicion of failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk. He said the department does not release names of drivers who were issued an infraction.

The medical examiner’s office said on its website that Watts died from blunt force injuries of the head, neck, torso and extremities, and that the manner of death as accidental.

