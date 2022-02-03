From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Franklin I. Ekelem and Savannah M. L. Bullard, both of Spokane.

Joseph P. Reding and Mia C. Yoshida, both of Spokane.

Nesiba Besic and Christine Gutierrez, both of Spokane.

Ryan A. Bax and Tu N. Hoang, both of Colbert.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Shirley Tucker-Collins and David Collins v. Maverik Inc., complaint.

Rita R. Tingey et al., v. Eleonore Shankland, seeking quiet title.

James Reddington v. Amanda Ward, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Authority v. Andre Garrett, restitution of premises.

iRE LLC v. Conagher J. Morrell, et al., restitution of premises.

American Express National Bank v. Erin Shine, money claimed owed.

Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation v. SEI Transport LLC, complaint.

Underwriters at Lloyd’s London v. Semenik HVAC LLC, property damages.

Woe III Properties Limited Partnership et al., v. Burgener Properties LLC, seeking quiet title.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Warner, Donna J. and James A.

Tucker, Ryan D. and Lindsay

Board, Abigail R. and Daryn C.

Busch, David J. and Hershey, Valerie S.

Udoma, Samuel B. and Porter, Wanda B.

Legal separations granted

Schatz, Jared and Karen A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Ryan J. Elliott, 43; 20 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide.

Duane L. Comeslast, 23; three days in jail, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to firearm delivery to ineligible persons, reckless driving and criminal mischief.

Daniel P. Clayton, 42; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Adrian T. Kennedy, 25; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, after being found guilty of two counts of violation of order.

Jay C. Rose, 48; three months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Nicholas R. Nilles, 26; 43 months in prison, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Steven D. T. Devitt Jr., 32; 12 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Bruce R. Erickson, 50; after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Michael D. Capps also known as Michael D. Cappsarce, 25; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to harassment.

Shanteek M. Pruitt, 29; 74 days in jail with credit given for 74 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Travis S. Walters, 27; 43 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to residential burglary, second-degree assault and violation of order.

Judge Tony Hazel

Thomas J. Means, 52; 12 months and one day in prison with credit given for eight days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle and violation of order.

Federal court

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Katherine M. Aguilar, 59; $300 fine, one day in jail, driving while intoxicated and hit/run of an unattended vehicle.

Neil Chakravart, 27; $990 fine, one day in jail, 15 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

John E. Eschenbacher, 43; $1,245 fine, 180 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Amber D. Park, 39; $750 fine, reckless driving.

Jable A. Ram, 36; 90 days in jail, driving with a suspended license and hit/run of an unattended vehicle.

David Shepard, 25; $990 fine, one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Nicole L. Smith, 34; 60 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Christopher M. Winkler, 36; 60 days of electronic home monitoring, disorderly conduct and making a false statement.

Amanda L. Yaksic, 34; 90 days in jail, first-degree negligent driving.