Jury trials suspended until Feb. 22 in Spokane County Superior Court

Jury trials are suspended until Feb. 22 in Spokane County Superior Court due to the omicron surge of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Judge Julie McKay signed an order Thursday extending a jury trial pause that began on Jan. 14.

The courthouse remains open to the public, but all hearings and nonjury trials are encouraged to be held over Zoom if possible, according to the order.

Spokane County District Court also paused jury trials on Jan. 14 until Feb. 14. An extension to that order has yet to be posted to the court website.