Washington State secures commitment from highly ranked long snapper Luca Rodarte

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

Luca Rodarte, one of the country’s top-ranked long snappers, committed Saturday to Washington State’s football program.

The Portland product trained under Chris Rubio, the nation’s premier long-snapping coach and talent evaluator who is based out of Lewiston. Rodarte earned a five-star grade from Rubio, the second-highest ranking possible.

Rodarte is the No. 23 long-snapping prospect in the class of 2022, per Rubio’s website. After graduating from Central Catholic High, he’ll join the Cougars as a preferred walk-on and presumably play behind junior Simon Samarzich next season.

WSU secured commitments over the past week from three other local walk-ons in quarterback JP Zamora, and edges Jack Procter and Jonny Lester. The 6-foot-4 Zamora threw for nearly 2,000 yards last season at Chiawana High in Pasco. Procter, at 6-3 and 235 pounds, played for Vancouver College Prep in British Columbia. Lester was an All-2B performer at Northwest Christian in Colbert.