The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Night 37° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Washington records

UPDATED: Mon., Feb. 7, 2022

From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Andrew J. Coburn and Kayla J. Courchaine, both of Spokane Valley.

William M. Shawl, of Spokane and April L. Jobes, of Okanogan, Washington.

Kenneth A. Bradley and Rebecca J. Rowe, both of Spokane Valley.

Roman C. Suryan and Samantha J. Toliver, both of Spokane.

Austin R. Hegwald and Sarah J. Covey, both of Spokane.

Michael J. McAdams and Mary J. Shuck, both of Spokane.

Max W. Ward and Misty D. Watson, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Roya E. Tavakol, 39; 13 days in jail, interfering with vehicular traffic.

William J. Woodhead, 38; 12 days in jail, resisting arrest and theft.

Commissioner Eric Dooyema

Dustin K. Hinatsu, 42; eight days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Donna Wilson

Beltaine D. Kozlowski, 52; 80 days in jail, 36 months of probation, no contact order violation, fourth-degree assault and interfering with reporting domestic violence.

Andrew A. Reed, 32; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault, third-degree malicious mischief.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety