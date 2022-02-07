Washington records
UPDATED: Mon., Feb. 7, 2022
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Andrew J. Coburn and Kayla J. Courchaine, both of Spokane Valley.
William M. Shawl, of Spokane and April L. Jobes, of Okanogan, Washington.
Kenneth A. Bradley and Rebecca J. Rowe, both of Spokane Valley.
Roman C. Suryan and Samantha J. Toliver, both of Spokane.
Austin R. Hegwald and Sarah J. Covey, both of Spokane.
Michael J. McAdams and Mary J. Shuck, both of Spokane.
Max W. Ward and Misty D. Watson, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
Roya E. Tavakol, 39; 13 days in jail, interfering with vehicular traffic.
William J. Woodhead, 38; 12 days in jail, resisting arrest and theft.
Commissioner Eric Dooyema
Dustin K. Hinatsu, 42; eight days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Judge Donna Wilson
Beltaine D. Kozlowski, 52; 80 days in jail, 36 months of probation, no contact order violation, fourth-degree assault and interfering with reporting domestic violence.
Andrew A. Reed, 32; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault, third-degree malicious mischief.
