Winterhawks pull away early, blast Chiefs

From staff reports

PORTLAND – Spokane has more than one opportunity to make up for Wednesday night’s defeat.

The Chiefs fell behind early and were outmatched in a 9-0 loss in a Western Hockey League game.

The teams play each other three times in a five-day span at the Arena, beginning Friday at 7 p.m.

Eight players scored for the Winterhawks, who led 5-0 after one period and 9-0 after two.

Tyson Kozak scored two goals for Portland. Clay Hanas contributed a goal and three assists, Jack O’Brien had four assists, and Cross Hanas and Luca Cagnoni each added two assists.

Spokane goaltenders Manny Panghli and Cooper Michaluk were under siege in net. Panghli made 42 saves and Michaluk five.

Taylor Gauthier stopped 19 shots in goal for the Winterhawks.

Portland was 2 for 8 on the power play. The Chiefs were 0 for 5.

The Winterhawks’ James Stefan broke a scoreless tie 2 minutes, 55 seconds into the game. The Winterhawks scored three goals in a 92-second span to turn a one-goal lead into a 4-0 advantage.