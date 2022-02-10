Dead woman retrieved from Spokane River in west part of city
UPDATED: Thu., Feb. 10, 2022
The Spokane Fire Department retrieved the body of a woman from the Spokane River near the Sans Souci mobile home park in west Spokane late Thursday morning.
Spokane Fire Deputy Chief Jay Atwood said crews were dispatched around 11:15 a.m. to a possible water rescue. Spokane Police Department spokesperson Julie Humphreys said someone called 911 after seeing a body in the water.Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said in a text message that crews removed the body from the water and provided a location for police to start its investigation.
Humphreys said the woman’s identity and cause of death must be determined by the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office. She said the police department’s Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.