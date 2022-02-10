Dead woman retrieved from Spokane River in west part of city

The Spokane Fire Department retrieved the body of a woman from the Spokane River near the Sans Souci mobile home park in west Spokane late Thursday morning.

Spokane Fire Deputy Chief Jay Atwood said crews were dispatched around 11:15 a.m. to a possible water rescue. Spokane Police Department spokesperson Julie Humphreys said someone called 911 after seeing a body in the water.Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said in a text message that crews removed the body from the water and provided a location for police to start its investigation.

Humphreys said the woman’s identity and cause of death must be determined by the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office. She said the police department’s Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene.