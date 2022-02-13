The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Bonner County man dies in crash Sunday morning crash

UPDATED: Sun., Feb. 13, 2022

By Kip Hill kiph@spokesman.com(509) 459-5429

From staff reports

A 65-year old Clark Fork man died in a crash south of Grangeville on Sunday morning, the Idaho State Police reported.

The man, who was not identified in a news release, was driving a 1988 Ford pickup south on U.S. Highway 95 near Lucile when it left the road and struck the cliffside just after 10 a.m., according to ISP. The truck caught fire.

The man was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for approximately two hours for an investigation, the ISP said.

