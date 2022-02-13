Bonner County man dies in crash Sunday morning crash
UPDATED: Sun., Feb. 13, 2022
From staff reports
A 65-year old Clark Fork man died in a crash south of Grangeville on Sunday morning, the Idaho State Police reported.
The man, who was not identified in a news release, was driving a 1988 Ford pickup south on U.S. Highway 95 near Lucile when it left the road and struck the cliffside just after 10 a.m., according to ISP. The truck caught fire.
The man was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road was closed for approximately two hours for an investigation, the ISP said.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.