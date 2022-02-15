Former Gonzaga guard David Stockton named to U.S. squad for World Cup qualifiers

Former Gonzaga point guard David Stockton has been named to the U.S. team roster for World Cup qualifying games later this month.

The U.S. team, coached by former NBA coach Jim Boylen, opens training camp Friday in Washington, D.C. The Americans will face Puerto Rico on Feb. 24 and Mexico on Feb. 27 in the second window of 2021-23 FIBA World Cup qualifying games. Both games will be played at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.

Stockton is one of three on the 12-man roster with previous World Cup or AmeriCup qualifying experience. He’s one of 11 with NBA experience and also one of 11 with NBA G League experience.

Stockton, son of Hall of Famer John Stockton, is joined on the U.S. squad by Jordan Bell, Tarik Black, Brian Bowen II, Langston Galloway, Jared Harper, Joe Johnson, Juwan Morgan, Matt Ryan, Rayjon Tucker, Paul Watson and Justin Wright-Foreman.

Stockton averaged 10.0 points and 3.0 assists with U.S. World Cup qualifying teams in February 2018 and June/July 2018. He’s played in six NBA games with Utah (2018) and Sacramento (2015).

The former Gonzaga Prep Bullpup has played in 15 games for the G League Memphis Hustle this season. He’s averaging 14.3 points, 5.6 assists and 3.7 rebounds. He’s shooting 43.9% from the field, including 34.7% on 3-pointers, and 77.3% at the free-throw line.