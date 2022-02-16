The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Maddy Phillips leads Freeman girls over Colville in 1A district title game

UPDATED: Wed., Feb. 16, 2022

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Girls basketball

District 7 1A

Freeman 49, Colville 44 (OT): Maddy Phillips scored 18 points, Sydney McLean added 14 and the Scotties (16-5) beat the Crimson Hawks (16-3) in overtime in the district title game at West Valley HS. Freeman advances to state, while Colville faces a District 6/7 crossover on Saturday. McKenna Reggear led Colville with 16 points.

Riverside 49, Lakeside 33: Aquinna Riggles scored 15 points, Mariah Mally added 12 and the Rams (5-12) eliminated the Eagles (11-10) in the third-place game. Riverside plays in a District 6/7 crossover on Saturday. Sophia Stadler led Lakeside with 10 points.

District 7 1B

Odessa 48, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 47: Ashlyn Neilsen scored 18 points and the visiting Tigers (13-3) eliminated the Warriors (10-9). Odessa faces Cusick, which eliminated Inchelium 69-58, on Saturday at Chewelah HS in a winner-to-regionals game. Mimi Isaak led ACH with 12 points.

District 9 1B

Oakesdale 41, Sunnyside Christian 40: Kaylee Hinnenkamp scored 12 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter and the Nighthawks (10-8) edged the Knights (12-9) in a loser-out at Dayton HS. Oakesdale faces Pomeroy, a 49-44 winner over No. 1 DeSales, in a winner-to-regionals game on Saturday.

Boys basketball

District 7 1A

Freeman 65, Lakeside 51: Quin Goldsmith scored 16 points, Boen Phelps had 14 and the Scotties (21-1) beat the Eagles (15-9) in the title game at West Valley HS. Freeman advances to state while Lakeside faces a District 6/7 crossover on Saturday. Dayne Kreuch led Lakeside with 13 points and Kole Hunsaker added 12.

Colville 50, Deer Park 38: Rhett Foulkes scored 16 points, Luke Anderson added 14 and the Crimson Hawks (17-5) eliminated the Stags (10-9) in the third-place game. Colville plays in a District 6/7 crossover on Saturday. Ian Stapf led Deer Park with 15 points.

District 9 1B

Yakama Tribal 59, Tekoa-Rosalia 52: Justice Hart scored 26 points and the Eagles (12-8) eliminated the Timberwolves (11-8) in a loser-out game at Dayton HS. Isaac Bone paced TR with 26 points.

Liberty Christian 45, Oakesdale 41: The Patriots (14-7) eliminated the Nighthawks (13-8) at Dayton HS.

