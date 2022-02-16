Prep roundup: Maddy Phillips leads Freeman girls over Colville in 1A district title game

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Girls basketball

District 7 1A

Freeman 49, Colville 44 (OT): Maddy Phillips scored 18 points, Sydney McLean added 14 and the Scotties (16-5) beat the Crimson Hawks (16-3) in overtime in the district title game at West Valley HS. Freeman advances to state, while Colville faces a District 6/7 crossover on Saturday. McKenna Reggear led Colville with 16 points.

Riverside 49, Lakeside 33: Aquinna Riggles scored 15 points, Mariah Mally added 12 and the Rams (5-12) eliminated the Eagles (11-10) in the third-place game. Riverside plays in a District 6/7 crossover on Saturday. Sophia Stadler led Lakeside with 10 points.

District 7 1B

Odessa 48, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 47: Ashlyn Neilsen scored 18 points and the visiting Tigers (13-3) eliminated the Warriors (10-9). Odessa faces Cusick, which eliminated Inchelium 69-58, on Saturday at Chewelah HS in a winner-to-regionals game. Mimi Isaak led ACH with 12 points.

District 9 1B

Oakesdale 41, Sunnyside Christian 40: Kaylee Hinnenkamp scored 12 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter and the Nighthawks (10-8) edged the Knights (12-9) in a loser-out at Dayton HS. Oakesdale faces Pomeroy, a 49-44 winner over No. 1 DeSales, in a winner-to-regionals game on Saturday.

Boys basketball

District 7 1A

Freeman 65, Lakeside 51: Quin Goldsmith scored 16 points, Boen Phelps had 14 and the Scotties (21-1) beat the Eagles (15-9) in the title game at West Valley HS. Freeman advances to state while Lakeside faces a District 6/7 crossover on Saturday. Dayne Kreuch led Lakeside with 13 points and Kole Hunsaker added 12.

Colville 50, Deer Park 38: Rhett Foulkes scored 16 points, Luke Anderson added 14 and the Crimson Hawks (17-5) eliminated the Stags (10-9) in the third-place game. Colville plays in a District 6/7 crossover on Saturday. Ian Stapf led Deer Park with 15 points.

District 9 1B

Yakama Tribal 59, Tekoa-Rosalia 52: Justice Hart scored 26 points and the Eagles (12-8) eliminated the Timberwolves (11-8) in a loser-out game at Dayton HS. Isaac Bone paced TR with 26 points.

Liberty Christian 45, Oakesdale 41: The Patriots (14-7) eliminated the Nighthawks (13-8) at Dayton HS.