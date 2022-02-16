Spokane County COVID-19 activity decreasing

Local COVID case counts and hospitalizations are both declining, according to recent data from the Spokane Regional Health District.

The number of new COVID cases in Spokane County per 100,000 people has dropped from 2,865 to 1,609 in the past two weeks.

The number of daily reported hospitalizations last week was 6.9 per 100,000 residents, which is lower than the 7.5 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents the previous week.

The trends indicate that Spokane County is likely on the downward side of the omicron wave.

Here’s a look at local numbers

The Spokane Regional Health District reported 218 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, however, daily case counts are not accurate and complete for Monday and Tuesday due to technical difficulties with Washington state’s data reporting system.

The district also reported five additional deaths.

There have been 1,248 deaths due to COVID-19 in Spokane County.

There are 190 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Spokane.

The Panhandle Health District reported 150 new COVID-19 cases and is still working through 2,650 backlogged cases. There are 84 Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus.