Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19

News

Spokane County COVID-19 activity decreasing

UPDATED: Wed., Feb. 16, 2022

By Arielle Dreher arielled@spokesman.com(509) 459-5467

Local COVID case counts and hospitalizations are both declining, according to recent data from the Spokane Regional Health District.

The number of new COVID cases in Spokane County per 100,000 people has dropped from 2,865 to 1,609 in the past two weeks.

The number of daily reported hospitalizations last week was 6.9 per 100,000 residents, which is lower than the 7.5 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents the previous week.

The trends indicate that Spokane County is likely on the downward side of the omicron wave.

Here’s a look at local numbers

The Spokane Regional Health District reported 218 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, however, daily case counts are not accurate and complete for Monday and Tuesday due to technical difficulties with Washington state’s data reporting system.

The district also reported five additional deaths.

There have been 1,248 deaths due to COVID-19 in Spokane County.

There are 190 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Spokane.

The Panhandle Health District reported 150 new COVID-19 cases and is still working through 2,650 backlogged cases. There are 84 Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus.

Arielle Dreher's reporting for The Spokesman-Review is primarily funded by the Smith-Barbieri Progressive Fund, with additional support from Report for America and members of the Spokane community. These stories can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license. For more information on this, please contact our newspaper’s managing editor.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

COVID-19 Updates