From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Tyler D. Rosenblit and Raelee M. Rowland, both of Spokane Valley.

Steven A. Wright and Gale O. Nelson, both of Spokane.

Michael E. Ragosa and Karen E. Green, both of Fairfield.

Sunny Goel and Brittni M. Spicer, both of Spokane Valley.

Raul L. Beas and Jessica Escontrias, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Amy Baker v. Bruce F. Warren, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

City of Spokane Valley v. Steven Habbestad, et al., complaint for warrant of abatement of nuisance and injunctive relief.

City of Spokane Valley v. Diane M. Wyley, William Rutter, et al., complaint for warrant of abatement of nuisance and injunctive relief.

City of Spokane Valley v. Jose M. Albalos, Isidro M. Ortega, et al., complaint for warrant of abatement of nuisance and injunctive relief.

Luxe Salon & Spa LLC v. Kris March, breach of contract; unjust enrichment and consumer protection act violation.

Jevon Bunting v. Maple Tree Motel & RV Corp., Dunning Hospitality LLC. and Downtowner Motel Corp., complaint for damages.

James H. Stanton v. David Kelly, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Eugene P. Roberts, restitution of premises.

Jessie J. Gordon v. Equicredit Mortgage Loan Company, seeking quiet title.

Monika Apartments LLC v. William Blessing, restitution of premises.

Bella Tess LLC v. Sandy Batson, restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Ramsey, Victoria E. and Ian J. M.

Nielsen, Anna L. and Mark

Sinclair, Tamara R. and William E.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Jeffery L. Abrahamson, 43; 187 days in jail with credit given for 97 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Ryan J. Elliot, 43; 14 months in prison, after pleading guilty to failure to remain at the scene of an accident with an injured person.

Anthony R. Jordan, 43; six months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Keasha S. Rosenberg, 30; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Brandon P. Hudson, 33; 85 days in jail with credit given for 85 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of two counts of harassment.

Grady L. Jackson, 45; 31 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex/kidnap offender.

Federal court

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Madison Priest, 22; $750 fine, nine days of community service, reckless driving.

Timothy B. Roth, 36; $750 fine, 364 days in jail, reckless driving.

Ha Shing, 42; $500 fine, 120 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Danielle M. Taylor, 25; five days of community service, operating vehicle without ignition interlock.

Robert J. Underkoffler, 42; three days of community service, hit-and-run of unattended vehicle.

Richardo L. Visnicker, 51; 30 days in jail, disorderly conduct.

Gage W. Wright, 32; five days of community service, operating vehicle without ignition interlock.

Kristine E. Young, 50; 45 days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Rebecca M. Rueb, 54; $750 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving and hit and run of an unattended vehicle.

Adam J. Peterson, 42; 16 days in jail with credit given for 16 days served, 12 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Lloyd Timothy, 20; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated under the age of 21.

Judge Donna Wilson

Garrett A. Foote, 27; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, 24 months of probation, two counts of no-contact order violation.

Charles N. Lightfoot Jr., 49; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, no-contact order violation.

Brandon J. Kruckman, 34; nine days in jail with credit given for nine days served, fourth-degree assault.

Ian S. Richart, 24; 11 days in jail with credit given for 11 days served, 24 months of probation, interfering with reporting domestic violence and fourth-degree assault.

Cole R. Thomas, 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, 12 months of probation, no-contact order violation.

Matthew T. Wiley, 41; 111 days in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault, two counts of no-contact order violation.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Shane R. Moody, 30; one day in jail converted to 24 hours of community service, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Ryan K. Musgrave, 35; $500 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, three days of community service, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Samuel P. Shulkin, 27; $750 fine, one day in jail, 18 months of probation, first-degree negligent driving and fourth-degree assault.

William D. Kullberg, 40; 191 days in jail, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.