Poachers sentenced after lengthy investigation in northeast Montana

A poaching investigation in northeast Montana that lasted more than 2½ years ended with several men being sentenced last month in the Montana 16th Judicial District Court in Garfield County.

“FWP enforcement’s excellent work and diligence resulted in the exposure of one of the most disturbing poaching cases in recent history,” Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Director Hank Worsech said . “From initial investigations to sentencing, our wardens demonstrated their commitment to the stewardship and protection of Montana’s outdoor resources.”

The investigation centered on a hunting party led by Richard LeBlanc and their continued poaching activities on and around the Byron Kerr Ranch in Garfield and McCone counties.

From 2005 to 2011, 31 citations were issued to LeBlanc and other members of his hunting parties for numerous violations.

Additional information received in 2014 started the most recent investigation.

“The poachers targeted deer and antelope, but their main focus was the unlawful hunting of mule deer bucks in hunting district 652,” Fish, Wildlife & Parks Criminal Investigator Steve Marx said.