Paul McCartney is coming to Spokane. But how much are tickets, and will there be a second show?

Paul McCartney will make his Spokane debut April 28, and the excitement throughout the city is evident.

Matt Meyer, entertainment director of the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, started the venue’s early morning Paul McCartney press conference with a quote dripping with “Good Day Sunshine,” that was passed along straight from the former Beatle: “I am an eternal optimist no matter how rough it gets. There’s always light somewhere, even though the rest of the sky may be cloudy. That little bit of blue draws me on.”

Thanks to the pandemic, it’s been nearly three years since McCartney’s last concert – July 2019 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. He turns 80 in June, prompting questions and worries whether this might be his last tour.

McCartney returns to the road during the pandemic and kicks off his 13-city “Got Back” tour in Spokane. Because Spokane is a relatively small venue with seating capacity for about 12,500 fans, tickets for such a mega show promise to be competitive. And not necessarily because of people living in Spokane . A McCartney show – in what can be considered an intimate setting compared to the huge stadiums and ballparks he is playing – is the sort of bucket-list calling that draws national interest.

There’s no doubt that fans from across the country and even around the world will trek to the Spokane Arena for the show. So what can locals do to score much coveted McCartney tickets?

“I recommend everyone to go online to purchase tickets,” Meyer said. “The box office has a limited supply of tickets.”

Those tickets go on sale Tuesday, February 22 at 10 a.m. for American Express cardholders and fan club members. The general public gets their chance at a Spokane ticket starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25.

“All I can say is, jump on this first thing in the morning since there will be no arena pre-sale,” Meyer said.

Meyer insists that there will be tickets available for the general public. “This show will not sell out during the pre-sale Tuesday,” Meyer said. “There will be tickets available next Friday.”

There still is no word on ticket prices for the event, which has a four-ticket maximum. “We’re told that ticket prices will fluctuate,” Meyer said. “Paul likes having ticket prices for every demographic.”

Demand should be extreme, since it’s doubtful that McCartney will play a second night at the Spokane Arena. “I don’t think so,” Meyer said when asked whether an additional date will be added. “I would love to say yes, but there’s been no conversations along those lines.”

McCartney has easily been the most successful band member since the Beatles breakup in 1970, and he continues to make meaningful music. “Jet,” “Band on the Run” and “Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five” are examples McCartney’s terrific solo songs.

Fans will likely also experience Beatles classics such as “Let It Be,” “Hey Jude” and “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da,” and the Wings and solo material, during the Got Back tour.

McCartney fans should make a concerted effort for tickets, since one can only imagine how outrageously expensive ducats will be on the secondary market.