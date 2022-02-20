Temperatures expected to dip into single-digits this week in Spokane

Temperatures will plummet this week in the Spokane area, according to National Weather Service.

Jeremy Wolf, meteorologist at weather service’s Spokane office, said an arctic front bringing frigid temperatures to the Canadian-Washington border will come through starting Monday.

The coldest days likely will be Tuesday and Wednesday, which are forecasted to have high temperatures in the low- to mid-20s and low temperatures in the single digits, he said.

The low in Spokane overnight on Tuesday is expected to reach 5 degrees.

Wind also will pick up this week, Wolf said. The gusts could reach 30-40 mph, with a potential wind chill of minus-10.

“It’s just going to be cold and windy for a few days,” he said. “We’re not expecting it to be quite as cold as it was in early January.”

This February has trended about 2½ degrees warmer than average, Wolf said.

The normal high in Spokane this time of year is in the low 40s.

The frigid temperatures will be accompanied by partly or mostly sunny days through most of the week.

The forecast indicates that high temperatures will reach above freezing again in Spokane on Friday.