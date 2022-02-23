From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

John L. Barber and Molly D. Kennington, both of Cheney.

Dakota J. Bower, of Nine Mile Falls, and Payten W. Abrahamson, of Ford, Washington.

Zachary J. Dalton, of Spokane, and Kimberlee R. Smith, of Spokane Valley.

Christopher I. Bucklin and Alena K. Fenton, both of Cheney.

Jayden A. Kiger and Shayla M. Ona, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Tiffany Gallimore v. Bastian Tabacchi, Arborpro Lawn & Tree Care LLC, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Tonya Wise v. Spokane County Detention Center, Geiger Correctional Facility, Spokane County Human Resources, et al., complaint for damages.

Heidi Hambly v. Kevin James, Ryan and Tammy Pino, George Mohr, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle.

Daniel J. Dove, et al., v. John M. Hill, seeking quiet title.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Eirls, Tramy M. and Josh A.

Recchia, Antonio D. and Kristi T.

Legal separations granted

Vanhousen, Alexandra C. and Joseph A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Scott S. Manina, 61; 364 days in jail, after being found guilty of violation of sexual assault protection order.

Joshua M. Warren, 31; 33 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Nicholas R. Robertson, 27; 12 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Christopher A. Garofalo, 45; $20.60 in restitution, two days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property.

Ealyshia E. Foreman, 43; 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to eight counts of second-degree identity theft and three counts of forgery.

Brooke R. Ramshaw also known as Brooke Ramshaw, 27; 81 days in jail with credit given for 81 days served, after pleading guilty to possession of stolen mail.

Judge Tony Hazel

Taylor J. Ostin, 23; $1,012.48 in restitution, 13 days in jail with credit given for 13 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Eric D. Emmett, 32; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree malicious mischief.

Tyler L. Bester, 28; 17 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and third-degree assault.

Timothy W. Sims, 31; 30 months in prison, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Latoyia D. Cochran, 38; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Jeremy A. Brunk, 29; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Federal court

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Shane J. Lavoie, 52; 30 days in jail, no contact order violation.

Rashad McGuffy, 22; two days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Jason W. Miller, 40; two days in jail, no contact order violation.