Washington records
UPDATED: Wed., Feb. 23, 2022
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
John L. Barber and Molly D. Kennington, both of Cheney.
Dakota J. Bower, of Nine Mile Falls, and Payten W. Abrahamson, of Ford, Washington.
Zachary J. Dalton, of Spokane, and Kimberlee R. Smith, of Spokane Valley.
Christopher I. Bucklin and Alena K. Fenton, both of Cheney.
Jayden A. Kiger and Shayla M. Ona, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Tiffany Gallimore v. Bastian Tabacchi, Arborpro Lawn & Tree Care LLC, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Tonya Wise v. Spokane County Detention Center, Geiger Correctional Facility, Spokane County Human Resources, et al., complaint for damages.
Heidi Hambly v. Kevin James, Ryan and Tammy Pino, George Mohr, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle.
Daniel J. Dove, et al., v. John M. Hill, seeking quiet title.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Eirls, Tramy M. and Josh A.
Recchia, Antonio D. and Kristi T.
Legal separations granted
Vanhousen, Alexandra C. and Joseph A.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Julie M. McKay
Scott S. Manina, 61; 364 days in jail, after being found guilty of violation of sexual assault protection order.
Joshua M. Warren, 31; 33 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.
Nicholas R. Robertson, 27; 12 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.
Judge Rachelle E. Anderson
Christopher A. Garofalo, 45; $20.60 in restitution, two days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property.
Ealyshia E. Foreman, 43; 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to eight counts of second-degree identity theft and three counts of forgery.
Brooke R. Ramshaw also known as Brooke Ramshaw, 27; 81 days in jail with credit given for 81 days served, after pleading guilty to possession of stolen mail.
Judge Tony Hazel
Taylor J. Ostin, 23; $1,012.48 in restitution, 13 days in jail with credit given for 13 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.
Judge Timothy B. Fennessy
Eric D. Emmett, 32; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree malicious mischief.
Tyler L. Bester, 28; 17 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and third-degree assault.
Timothy W. Sims, 31; 30 months in prison, after pleading guilty to violation of order.
Latoyia D. Cochran, 38; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.
Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren
Jeremy A. Brunk, 29; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
Federal court
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck
Shane J. Lavoie, 52; 30 days in jail, no contact order violation.
Rashad McGuffy, 22; two days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Jason W. Miller, 40; two days in jail, no contact order violation.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.