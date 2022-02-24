Spokane Valley Fire roundup: Crews from multiple departments helped put out garage fire

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

When serious fires happen it’s not unusual for crews from fire departments all over Spokane County to respond to help. Such was the situation on Feb. 16 when a Spokane Valley Fire Department crew was sent to assist with a two-alarm residential fire in the 6600 block of South Regal Road located inside Spokane County Fire District 8.

The fire was reported at 12:26 p.m. and crews from the Spokane Fire Department responded to assist as well. An attached garage was fully involved in fire when crews arrived and while the garage was largely destroyed, the home was saved.

A Valley Fire investigator examined the fire scene and determined that the fire started in the garage’s attic. Though the cause is officially undetermined, it was likely due to a faulty electrical system, said department spokeswoman Julie Happy. The damage is estimated at $100,000.

Other calls Feb. 14-20

Feb. 14: A car crash was reported in the 2700 block of North Argonne Road at 4:16 p.m. Valley Engine 2 received minor cosmetic damage when one person fled the scene. A report of a house fire came in from the 8300 block of East Sinto Avenue at 7:03 p.m. Crews arrived to find a duplex with a large fire in the backyard. The fire was between 6 and 8 feet in diameter and the flames were up to 12 feet high. The fire was fueled by dimensional lumber and plywood, which is illegal. The residents were told to put out the fire.

Feb. 15: A motor home fire was reported at Sprague Avenue and Evergreen Road at 12:42 p.m. The motor home had flames coming from the engine compartment and the front of the motor home when crews arrived. The owner said it was the first time he had driven the RV in two years and his brakes had given out and he had called a tow truck. When the tow truck arrived, brake fluid was added to the RV. A short time later, flames were seen coming from the engine compartment. A car crash was reported at Sprague Avenue and Dishman Road at 1:45 p.m. One person was believed to have sustained a broken leg. A caller reported a possible broken water main in the 5100 block of North Starr Road at 3:14 p.m. Crews found several large puddles on the side of the road, but no water on the road and no broken water main.

Feb. 18: A caller reported a large column of smoke in the 25400 block of East Mission Avenue at 4:01 p.m. Crews found a permitted slash pile burn. A damaged fire hydrant was reported in the 11900 block of East 12th Avenue at 5:03 p.m. Crews found water flowing from the hydrant and requested the water district be called. An employee arrived and shut off the water to the hydrant.

Feb. 19: Crews were called to a reported car fire in the 100 block of North Wright Boulevard at 4:40 p.m. When crews arrived the fire was out and police had arrested the uncooperative driver, who had tried to flee the area. A small injury on his finger was bandaged.

Feb. 20: A dumpster fire was reported by a security guard in the 5200 block of East Sprague Avenue at 7:29 p.m. The fire was put out.

By the numbers: Crews responded to 416 calls the week of Feb. 14-20, including 348 calls for emergency medical services. Other responses included 17 car crashes, numerous false alarms, a hazardous materials call that turned out to be a bad odor coming from a garbage disposal rather than a natural gas leak, a person who called 911 to get help changing their lightbulb so they didn’t have a panic attack and a woman who needed help freeing a dog stuck between her porch and a wall.