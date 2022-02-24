Things to do in Spokane Feb. 25- March 4 – Snowshoe Headlamp Hike, Snowshoe Mount Kit Carson and Trivia: Animated Movie Villains

Rocket Market Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Each week offers a new theme with wines to taste and snacks to pair. Call or visit rocketmarket.com to sign up. Fridays at 6:30 p.m. Rocket Market, 726 E. 43rd Ave. (509) 343-2253.

“The Page Turner Show” – An interview with Dan Nailen, editor of the Inlander. Listen at KYRS Community Radio 88.1 or 92.3 or streamed at kyrs.org Friday, 1 p.m. Free.

Snowshoe Headlamp Hike – Join Mount Spokane recreational guides for a nighttime snowshoe trip around the ski park. Registration includes snowshoes, walking poles, headlamps, guides and transportation. Friday, 6-9:30 p.m. Mount Spokane Ski and Snowboard Park , 29500 N. Mount Spokane Park Drive, Mead. $29. (509) 238-2220.

Drag Culture: Beyond Entertainment – Drag king performer Ceasar Hart discusses the history of drag culture and why it is so important for many in the LGBTQ+ community. Presented by Humanities Washington and the Spokane Public Library. Register at events.spokanelibrary.org/events. Friday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Virtual. Free.

Snowshoe Mount Kit Carson – Join Mount Spokane guides to hike to the summit of Mount Kit Carson. Registration include snowshoes, walking poles, transportation from Yoke’s Fresh Market parking lot and instructions. Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Mount Spokane Cross-Country Ski Park, 26107 N. Mount Spokane Park Drive, Mead. $37.

USA Track & Field Indoor Championships – Spokane hosts the U.S. Track & Field Indoor Championships. The event is a qualifying meet for the World Athletics Indoor Championship in Siberia, and 450 of the country’s best athletes will compete in Spokane at the new athletic facility the Podium. Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., 511 W. Dean Ave. $50-$110.

Trivia: Animated Movie Villains – Questions cover animated movie villains from “Toy Story,” “101 Dalmatians,” “Fern Gully,” “Anastasia” and more. Open to all ages. Register at scld.org. Saturday, 4-5 p.m. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Flat Track Racing – The Spokane County Fairgrounds hosts an indoor race for Flat Tracks, the sport of racing motorcycles on unpaved roads. Saturday, 4:30-7 p.m. Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St., Spokane Valley. $15.

“Social Justice Concert: Hold Fast to Dreams” – Gonzaga University Choir presents a diverse program highlighting social justice issues, Black history, LGBTQIA+, gender equity and the plight of refugees. Pre-concert lecture will begin at 6:30p.m. Saturday, 7:30-9 p.m. Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center, 211 E. Desmet Ave. Free. (509) 313-2787.

Snowshoes and Brews – Join Mount Spokane guides for a 2- to 3-mile snowshoe tour through the State Park. Following the snowshoeing tour, the group will head to Big Barn Brewery to learn about locally crafted beer. Registration includes snowshoes, poles, guides and transportation. Sunday, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Mount Spokane Ski and Snowboard Park, 29500 N. Mount Spokane Park Drive, Mead. $43. (509) 238-2220.

Soup and Pie Luncheon – The Humane Society of the Palouse hosts its annual luncheon to support the animal shelter. Sunday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 Third St., Moscow. $10. (208) 669-2249.

“Champions of Magic” – Five illusionists present a theatrical production featuring mind reading, magic and illusions. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights. $39-$59. (509) 481-2800.

Emmaus Scholars Lecture: Decolonizing Our Faith and Theology – Featuring speaker Dr. Randy Woodley, award-winning author, professor at George Fox University and co-founder of Eloheh Indigenous Center for Earth Justice. Monday, 7-8:30 p.m. Whitworth University, Beeksma Family Theology Center Chapel Sanctuary, 300 W. Hawthorne Road. Free. (509) 777-1000.

“The LoweDown” – James Lowe, the Spokane Symphony’s music director James Lowe, gives the “LoweDown” on the Masterworks series with visuals, insight from an orchestra musician and a Q&A session. Thursday, Noon-1 p.m. Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, 2316 W. First Ave. Free. (509) 456-3931.

Beautiful Gardens in Art – Photographer Barbara Murray discusses some of the most beautiful gardens in art. Masks required. Thursday, 7-9 p.m. CenterPlace, 2426 N. Discovery Place, Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 688-0300.

“The Page Turner Show” – Author Mikel Reuter and illustrator Vicki West discuss their new book “The Mouse Who Wanted to Paint.” Listen at KYRS Community Radio, 88.1 and 92.3 or streamed at kyrs.org. March 4, 1 p.m. Free.