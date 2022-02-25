USATF flashback: Martin McGrady produced a 600-yard masterpiece on the wooden ovals of the 1970 championships

By John Blanchette For The Spokesman-Review

The 115th edition of what's now called the USATF Indoor Track and Field Championships comes to Spokane's new Podium facility Saturday and Sunday. This week, we'll make take a brief tour through the storied event's history.

He could never find a sweet-spot event outdoors, but Martin McGrady was truly chairman of the boards at the long-since mothballed distance of 600 yards on the tight wooden ovals of indoor track’s 1960s-‘70s heyday.

After setting three world records during the winter of 1970, his finest hour came at the AAU championships at Madison Square Garden, in what may be the best indoor race in history.

With Olympic 400-meter champion and long-time rival Lee Evans on his heels, the Akron-born flyer blasted through the first quarter mile in 48.6 seconds and took nearly a full second off his world best with a clocking of 1:07.6. Evans also beat McGrady’s previous record by half a second. This one stood for 22 years.

But McGrady never made an Olympic team, and looked up to Evans and fellow gold medalist Tommie Smith.

“They’re great runners,” he once said. “I’m just a good one.”