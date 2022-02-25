From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Timofey Y. Lisovskiy, of Spokane Valley and Nicole J. Bugriyev, of Ferndale, Washington.

Samuel E. Crespin and Hailey R. Stafford, both of Ford, Washington.

Victor A. Avalos and Candice D. Snyder, both of Spokane.

Robert A. Murillo, of Coeur d’ Alene and Sarah N. Kuluo, of Liberty Lake.

Christopher M. Lopes and Deanna L. Terry, both of Spokane.

Nicholas J. Bratt and Meghan E. Long, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

First National Bank of Omaha v. Daniel J. Cotter, money claimed owed.

Discover Bank v. Amaris A. Castrillo, money claimed owed.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Daryl S. Putnam, restitution of premises.

Michael Rooney et al., v. East Freight Logistics LLC, complaint for damages.

Shannon Krueger v. Suzanne Byrne, complaint for damages.

Lloyd Davis v. Bryttani Foust, David T. Green, Absolute Flooring, et al., complaint for personal injuries.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company v. Michelle R. Fink, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Keller, Alanah E. and Egwu, Wilkinson O.

Orlob, Kimberly K. Matthew D.

Ammons, Richard B. Jr. and Jazmin M.

Neblett, Sarah and Joshua A.

Azevedo, Emily A. and Tysen A.

Heerschap, Christopher B. and Victoria

Storey, Rachael J. and Dustin J.

Paullin, Margaret C. and Robin D.

Dodson, Sarah A. and Timothy W.

Legal separations granted

Nicholson, Larry D. and Judith A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Jared D. Abrams, 25; 27 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and second-degree animal cruelty.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Kory P. Witcher, 44; 32 days in jail with credit given for 32 days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of harassment.

Isaac P. Sissel, 22; 18 days in jail with credit given for 18 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Wage-earner petitions

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Chelcia S. Frelo, 36; 16 days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Gary T. Schmidt, 58; 14 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Ryan J. Waters, 20; one day in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Ashley M. Callori, 37; six days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Audra D. Fleming, 52; 45 days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Tylon L. Frye, 37; 60 days in jail, third-degree malicious mischief.