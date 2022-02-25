Washington records
UPDATED: Fri., Feb. 25, 2022
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Timofey Y. Lisovskiy, of Spokane Valley and Nicole J. Bugriyev, of Ferndale, Washington.
Samuel E. Crespin and Hailey R. Stafford, both of Ford, Washington.
Victor A. Avalos and Candice D. Snyder, both of Spokane.
Robert A. Murillo, of Coeur d’ Alene and Sarah N. Kuluo, of Liberty Lake.
Christopher M. Lopes and Deanna L. Terry, both of Spokane.
Nicholas J. Bratt and Meghan E. Long, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
First National Bank of Omaha v. Daniel J. Cotter, money claimed owed.
Discover Bank v. Amaris A. Castrillo, money claimed owed.
Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Daryl S. Putnam, restitution of premises.
Michael Rooney et al., v. East Freight Logistics LLC, complaint for damages.
Shannon Krueger v. Suzanne Byrne, complaint for damages.
Lloyd Davis v. Bryttani Foust, David T. Green, Absolute Flooring, et al., complaint for personal injuries.
State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company v. Michelle R. Fink, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Keller, Alanah E. and Egwu, Wilkinson O.
Orlob, Kimberly K. Matthew D.
Ammons, Richard B. Jr. and Jazmin M.
Neblett, Sarah and Joshua A.
Azevedo, Emily A. and Tysen A.
Heerschap, Christopher B. and Victoria
Storey, Rachael J. and Dustin J.
Paullin, Margaret C. and Robin D.
Dodson, Sarah A. and Timothy W.
Legal separations granted
Nicholson, Larry D. and Judith A.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Maryann C. Moreno
Jared D. Abrams, 25; 27 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and second-degree animal cruelty.
Judge Timothy B. Fennessy
Kory P. Witcher, 44; 32 days in jail with credit given for 32 days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of harassment.
Isaac P. Sissel, 22; 18 days in jail with credit given for 18 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.
Federal court
Bankruptcy petitions
Wage-earner petitions
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Chelcia S. Frelo, 36; 16 days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
Gary T. Schmidt, 58; 14 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Ryan J. Waters, 20; one day in jail, first-degree negligent driving.
Judge Patrick T. Johnson
Ashley M. Callori, 37; six days in jail, driving while intoxicated.
Audra D. Fleming, 52; 45 days in jail, driving while intoxicated.
Tylon L. Frye, 37; 60 days in jail, third-degree malicious mischief.
